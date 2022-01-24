U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Core Assets Announces Changes to Management and Advisory Board

January 24, 2022
  • CCOOF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Monica Barrington as Vice President of Exploration, Mr. Joel Faltinsky as Director, and Mr. David Gower as a Technical Advisor to the Company. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Scott Rose as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Barrington is an Atlin-based exploration geologist. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in Earth Sciences from Memorial University of Newfoundland and holds a combined 9 years of experience in research and mineral exploration in Eastern Canada, as well as the Golden Triangle and Atlin Mining Camp of northwest British Columbia. Prior to joining the Core Assets team, Ms. Barrington was employed as Senior Project Geologist with Brixton Metals Corporation where her work focused on the advancement of their porphyry-epithermal and orogenic gold targets in British Columbia. During this time, she was responsible for the planning and management of regional exploration programs, logistics, permitting, and mine compliance for their "Thorn" and "Atlin Goldfields" projects.

Mr. Faltinsky holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical & Electronics from James Cook University in Australia and has over 8 years experience working in the mining and resources sector. He has experience in operations, engineering, project management, and investor relations in Australia and Canada, with companies including BHP Billiton, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), Anglo American, Glencore and Peabody. Notably, Mr. Faltinsky worked on-site at South32's Cannington Mine (then BHP Billiton) which is a leading producer of lead, zinc and silver. Recently, he has served as the Investor Relations Manager for Voltaic Minerals Corporation, a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange, and is currently Vice President of First Phase Media, a private digital media agency servicing public companies across Canada including mining & exploration, cannabis, tech and healthcare.

Mr. Gower holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Memorial University of Newfoundland. He has been active in the mineral industry for over 30 years, including positions with Noranda Inc. (now Glencore Canada Corporation) as Manager of Atlantic Canada Exploration, and at Falconbridge Ltd. At Falconbridge Ltd., Mr. Gower served as General Manager of Global Nickel and Platinum Group Metal (PGM) Exploration and as a member of the senior operating team that approved capital budgets for new mining projects. Mr. Gower has been involved in numerous discoveries and mine development projects including at Raglan, Mattagami and Sudbury, Canada, as well as greenfield discoveries in Brazil and Tanzania. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Emerita Resources Corporation and as a director of Alamos Gold and Exploits Discovery Corporation.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "Core Assets' discovery story has been growing rapidly and as a result of this we are continuing to grow our team with young, energetic management backed by an experienced advisory board. We are excited to continue the advancement of the Blue Property in 2022, and to present the remaining results from the 2021 exploration program. We thank Mr. Scott Rose for his help in the initial listing of the Company and his continued support of Core Assets Corp. moving forward."

Promotional activity

Core Assets has engaged CEO Views to author and publish an overview of the Company and its business and properties. The article is expected to be published in mid-2022 and will be available solely on CEO Views' website. CEO Views will be paid a cash fee of $9,105.27 for its services. CEO Views is independent to Core Assets.

CEO Views
39304, Geneva Drive, Farmington Hills, MI, 48331.
Phone: +1 (248) 579-8058
E-mail: contact@theceoviews.com

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp locate in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers, where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that CEO Views will author and publish an overview about the Company, its business and properties as well as its future exploration goals; that the LFZ structural feature on the Blue Property plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property; and that the Blue Property has substantial opportunities for a discovery and development. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans.The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685011/Core-Assets-Announces-Changes-to-Management-and-Advisory-Board

