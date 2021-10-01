Core Assets Announces Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be presenting as the featured guest speaker at Zimtu Capital Corp.'s next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation on Wednesday October 6th starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver).

Core Assets announced on September 27th that it received geochemical confirmation that its recent sampling program identified multiple new zones of intense carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization and an extensive Zinc-Lead-Silver rich manto at the Blue Property located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Core Assets President and CEO Nick Rodway comments "I am very excited to be able to update our investors on our recent success and I look forward to many more as results from the 2021 field season continue to come in this winter."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring Core Assets, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday October 6th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1".

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

