U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.12
    -0.42 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,965.49
    +121.57 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.17
    -50.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.34
    +5.97 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.22
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0470 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0087 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9780
    -0.3120 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,124.08
    +3,912.58 (+9.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.12
    +78.04 (+7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.77
    -49.65 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Core Assets Announces Investor Presentation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be presenting as the featured guest speaker at Zimtu Capital Corp.'s next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation on Wednesday October 6th starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver).

Core Assets announced on September 27th that it received geochemical confirmation that its recent sampling program identified multiple new zones of intense carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization and an extensive Zinc-Lead-Silver rich manto at the Blue Property located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Core Assets President and CEO Nick Rodway comments "I am very excited to be able to update our investors on our recent success and I look forward to many more as results from the 2021 field season continue to come in this winter."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring Core Assets, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday October 6th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1".

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"
President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666325/Core-Assets-Announces-Investor-Presentation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Guardant Said to Weigh Deal For Diagnostics Firm NeoGenomics

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. is exploring an acquisition of cancer diagnostics and testing firm NeoGenomics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. NeoGenomics rose more than 13% on the news. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Merck Stock Surges Into Buy Zone As Covid Pill Reduces Risk Of Death, Hospitalization

    Merck stock surged Friday after the company said its Covid pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a final-phase study.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.