Core Assets Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ) (WKN:A2QCCU) (ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) (OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to its directors, officers and consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of four years expiring on March 3, 2026, at a price of $0.50 per Share, vesting over two years in increments of 25% every six months. The Options and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Options held by the optionees are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the Options.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp locate in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers, where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

Story continues

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691528/Core-Assets-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options



