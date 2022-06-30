U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Core BTS Wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading technology consulting firm and managed services provider, today announced it was named a 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Migration to Azure.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS)
Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS)

This award is a reflection of the company's ability to strategically migrate workloads to Microsoft Azure to help organizations improve IT operations and drive competitive edge.

"Our team is honored to be recognized for the work we do with clients to improve technical agility and business efficiency using Azure," said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS. "As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, we are committed to driving value for our clients by helping them harness the power of the Microsoft Cloud."

To recognize excellence in innovation by its US partners, Microsoft US (MSUS) created the MSUS Partner Awards program to supplement the Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year program. Award recipients are selected based on their commitment to clients, the impact of their solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"For over 18 years, we've worked closely with Microsoft to develop strategic programs and solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation and gain competitive edge," said Tony Guidi, SVP of Microsoft Channel Alliance at Core BTS. "We are honored to be recognized among the best of the best in Microsoft's US partner network."

To learn more about the MSUS Partner Awards program, and see a full list of winners, visit the Microsoft US Partner Community Blog.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting firm and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

Media Contact: Contact: Richie Roesner, richie.roesner@walkersands.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-bts-wins-2022-microsoft-us-partner-award-301578947.html

SOURCE Core BTS

    Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips, becoming the first company to do so globally, as it aims to beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, the world’s most advanced foundry chipmaker. Samsung said it's using gate-all-around (GAA) transistor architecture, which allows these first-generation 3-nm chips to have 16% smaller surface area, 45% reduction in power usage, and 23% performance improvement, compared with current 5-nanometer chips. The company is currently producing the first generation of 3-nm chips and plans to start the second generation of the 3-nm process production in 2023, a spokesperson at Samsung Electronics told TechCrunch.