U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.19
    -32.78 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,985.50
    -284.27 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,351.00
    -107.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.60
    -14.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    +1.40 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -18.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.55 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7130
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0132 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2190
    +0.7790 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,846.16
    -62.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.44
    -0.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

CORE Foodservice Acquires TTS Marketing, Creating Canada's Leading Foodservice Agency

·3 min read

Acosta Subsidiary Expands its North American Market Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- CORE Foodservice announced today that it has acquired Quebec-based TTS Marketing & Sales, Ltd., eastern Canada's leading foodservice sales agency with footholds in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. CORE Foodservice, part of the Acosta group of companies, is the industry leader in North America and is strengthening its organization via this acquisition to better support current and future clients and customers across the continent.

Travis King, President of CORE Foodservice, North America
Travis King, President of CORE Foodservice, North America

"We have had a strong presence in Canada and know it is a different marketplace. By bringing together our two culturally aligned organizations, we're establishing Canada's largest and most preeminent foodservice agency with deep relationships and understanding of the local markets," said Travis King, president of CORE Foodservice, North America. "Additionally, we are leveraging the systems, processes, and tools utilized by the broader CORE Foodservice team to provide our partners with consistent and best-in-class execution throughout North America."

With the TTS acquisition, CORE now offers the same national profile and benefits in the $95 billion Canadian foodservice market as it does in the U.S., enabling CORE's clients to go to market more simply, efficiently, and consistently across Canada and all of North America. CORE's Canada division is fully inclusive of CORE's unique and winning vision and approach, as well as its best-in-class sales, marketing, and culinary resources across the North American foodservice marketplace.

"We are exceptionally pleased to add TTS to our CORE Foodservice organization as Acosta continues to strategically invest in capabilities that will grow our clients' businesses," said Brian Wynne, CEO, Acosta. "CORE is better positioned than anyone to meet the unique needs of the Canadian market and is aligned with where the industry is headed for the leading manufacturers, brands, operators, and distributors across North America."

The leadership and associate teams for CORE Foodservice and TTS Marketing & Sales will remain in place as part of CORE's Canadian division.

"As TTS celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, it is exciting for our team to become part of this newly expanded and leading Canadian foodservice agency," said Jim Gray, president of TTS Marketing & Sales. "We are confident that joining CORE will enhance our shared vision of providing unmatched execution for our clients and customers. We plan to integrate our organizations quickly and seamlessly, creating the most robust agency selling team in the Canadian market.

Visit www.acosta.com/news for more news and information.

About CORE Foodservice

CORE Foodservice is a re-imagined, best-in-class North American agency focused on providing solutions for the foodservice industry's new operating environment. As one of the most progressive foodservice sales agencies, CORE Foodservice brings together industry-leading capabilities from both Acosta and CORE Foodservice, creating a strategically resourced organization designed to meet the requirements of new customer behaviors and expectations. For more information, please visit https://corefoodservice.com

About TTS

The focus of TTS Marketing has always been on people – whether it's our partners, customers or employees. We pride ourselves on integrity, innovation, and versatility while working with all partners to provide a systematic, consultative selling approach. We strive to maintain the highest standards of customer and sales service. Our team of Sales professionals are always ready to serve as we become your Food Service solution in Eastern Canada. For more information, visit us at https://www.ttsmarketing.ca/

About Acosta

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions enables today's biggest brands, retailers and foodservice providers to win in the modern marketplace. Since 1927, Acosta has developed trusted relationships and unmatched scale. In a complex and fast-evolving omnichannel world, Acosta's network of companies allows us to connect with shoppers wherever they are. Through data-backed growth strategies and exceptional customer experiences, we are connecting tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com

www.acosta.com
www.acosta.com
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-foodservice-acquires-tts-marketing-creating-canadas-leading-foodservice-agency-301714907.html

SOURCE Acosta

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c9617.html

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.

  • Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023

    Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers.

  • Here are the chip companies that should benefit the most from the government’s massive incentives

    At the same time, concerns grew about dependence on China and Taiwan. As a result, policymakers passed the $53 billion Chips and Science Act. With globalization’s golden age potentially in the rearview, we are seeing a rise in nationalistic policies.

  • Southwest has no solutions for recent debacle, faces up to $1 billion revenue hit - union official

    Southwest Airlines has yet to work out how to avoid a meltdown like the one it had last week with the cancellation of nearly 16,000 flights and faces a revenue hit of up to $1 billion, a top pilots union official said. "They don't know what it is that they're going do in terms of corrective action because they haven't sat down and run the post-mortem on it," Tom Nekouei, a vice president at the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told Reuters. Nekouei said he and other union leaders had a conference call with the Dallas-based carrier's Chief Executive Bob Jordan on Monday to discuss the issue.

  • Warner Bros. partnership shows ‘a sea change’ in media advertising, VideoAmp CEO says

    VideoAmp Founder and CEO Ross McCray joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss VideoAmp's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery on an ad deal.

  • China has a 10,000 euro cost advantage in small EVs, auto supplier says

    Chinese automakers can build an electric vehicle (EV) for 10,000 euros ($10,618) less than European automakers, an overwhelming cost advantage that will put pressure on European manufacturers in their home market, the head of auto supplier Forvia said. As European consumers seek cheap EVs, Forvia Chief Executive Patrick Koller told the CES convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday that China was producing "good vehicles" and Europe would not be able to stop imports. The issue is "more dangerous" for Europe than the United States, Koller told Reuters in an interview, as high duties have limited China's U.S. market share.

  • The next era of work will be about skills–not pedigree. Here’s how employers are changing the way they judge potential, according to LinkedIn and Jobs for the Future

    Employers are increasingly relying on skills rather than experience and degrees as the key filter through which to evaluate candidates on LinkedIn.

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • Silvergate Tumbles After FTX Implosion Prompts $8.1 Billion Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares plunged after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US and Germany to Send Their Armored VehiclesWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Th

  • JPMorgan must face lawsuit by Ray-Ban maker over $272 million cybertheft

    JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday ruled that a Thailand unit of EssilorLuxottica SA can try to prove that JPMorgan violated a New York law governing commercial contracts that requires refunds of unauthorized payment orders. Essilor said warning signs of fraud included transfers being made in whole-dollar amounts and through small banks going to unfamiliar entities associated with coffee, furniture and hair care instead of the optical industry.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Dropped More Than 27%

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) dropped 27.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 was down nearly 6%, so these market conditions certainly helped nudge Unity stock downwards. On Dec. 8, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Unity stock to a neutral rating from a buy rating, according to The Fly.

  • Here's what Marc Benioff told employees as he cut 8,000 Salesforce jobs

    Salesforce, the San Francisco-based customer management software company, announced Wednesday it will cut 10% of its 80,000-strong global workforce and exit office leases. Here's the letter to employees co-CEO Marc Benioff sent explaining the reasoning behind the cuts: As one ‘Ohana, over the last 23 years, Salesforce has built the #1 CRM that drives incredible customer success across every line of business for every industry around the world.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Joins Chorus Objecting to Binance Voyager Buy

    The $1 billion transaction has also been opposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Texas regulators

  • How Many Roth Conversions Per Year Does the IRS Allow?

    A Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can offer tax benefits in the form of tax-free withdrawals in retirement. If you have a traditional IRA or 401(k), you can use a Roth conversion to change the tax status of your retirement … Continue reading → The post How Many Roth Conversions Can You Make Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees — the biggest reduction in its history — in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US and Germany to Send Their Armored VehiclesWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash

  • Venezuela's lack of dredging causes trouble for Chevron's heavy oil exports

    A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm still operating in Venezuela to restore lost output and begin exporting oil as a way to encourage talks between Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's political opposition. But a plan to move heavy oil quickly from inventories at the Petroboscan joint venture with state-run company PDVSA is facing delays because of lack of dredging at Maracaibo Lake's navigation channel, the people said.

  • Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto

    The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”

  • Amazon to cut over 18,000 jobs in latest wave of mass tech layoffs

    ‘This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy’

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • Oil Rises After US Inventory, Export Figures Cheer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US and Germany to Send Their Armored VehiclesWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Th