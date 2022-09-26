U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Core HR Software Market Size To Reach USD 35.13 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 11.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

·6 min read
Core HR Software Market Is Increasing Due to Growing Need for Cloud Technology to Boost Market Growth

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Core HR Software Market, By Component, Deployment, Vertical - Forecast 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 35.13 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.1% during the assessment timeframe.

Core HR Software Market Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global core HR software market report include-

  • Automatic Data Processing (US)

  • Ceridian HCM Inc. (US)

  • CoreHR (Ireland)

  • Employwise (India)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Paychex Inc. (US)

  • Paycom Software Inc. (US)

  • Sap SE (Germany)

  • Workday Inc. (US)

Drivers 

Growing Need for Cloud Technology to Boost Market Growth 

The increasing need of cloud technology & mobile deployment will boost market growth over the forecast period. Because the data is not physically stored, it encourages the elimination of paper clutters and increases employee productivity because employees have access to cloud at any time, from any device.

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 35.13 Billion

CAGR

CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The rise in the usage of mobile and increased adoption of automated systems

Key Market Drivers

The rising demand for automation in the HR field is leading to the emergence of the market globally

Opportunities 

Increasing Adoption by SMEs to offer Robust Opportunities 

The increasing adoption of core HR software by SMEs will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Small & medium-sized businesses are taking perks of the market and incorporating it into their daily official functions. Reduced labour costs, increased employee productivity, and improved user accessibility are just a few of the factors driving the adoption of this software in small & medium-sized businesses.

Restraints 

Reluctance to Adopt Core HR Software to act as Market Restraint 

The reluctance to adopt core HR software, lack of awareness regarding latest technologies as well as capabilities in this software may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges 

Regional Differences in Labor Laws to act as Market Challenge 

The regional differences in labor laws, unauthorized access, and threat of data theft may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Core HR Software Market Segmentation 

The global core HR software market is bifurcated based on vertical, deployment, and component.

Based on component, software will lead the market in the forecast period.

Based on deployment, cloud will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis 

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the entire world, affecting everyone with regards to health and finances. The economic growth rate globally slowed during the pandemic and will take many years to return to normal. The working sector & several businesses suffered enormous financial losses as a result of the pandemic, with many of them forced to remain closed. During the lockdown, various industrial operations & manufacturing unit work were halted, further slowing economic growth. The global Core HR Software Market, on the other hand, has been able to maintain consistent growth. The increased use of mobile devices and the adoption of automated systems during the pandemic increased the Market Opportunities for better growth.

During the lockdown, most people stayed at home, and businesses adopted a work-from-home policy as well. Following that, the adoption of latest devices and the requirement for the core HR software exclusively for the employee information maintenance increased. The high need for automated systems & advanced technology in organizations during the pandemic demonstrates the enormous demand for Core HR Software Market Trends. Needless to say, rising market demand will fuel the market share in the days ahead.

Regional Analysis 

North America to Precede Core HR Software Market 

Increased cloud adoption especially in enterprises for various core business functions indeed is predicted to be a factor driving growth in the North American core HR software market. As a result, the region will domineer the market during the assessment period, with the largest market share. Because of the adoption of cloud-based HR solutions especially in enterprises for conducting efficient HR practices, the United States, Canada, & Mexico are the region's leading countries. Leading core HR software providers in the United States include Ceridian HCM Inc., Automatic Data Processing, and Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation. This advancement in IT infrastructure results in a larger market share.

Because of the increased emphasis on optimizing human resource operations, North America domineers the market. The North American region is a leader in the adoption of latest technology, digital markets, and cloud platforms, which is fueling the Core HR Software Market. North America is predicted to grab the largest market share and to lead the market during the assessment period as a result of the increased use of smartphones and cloud platforms. To meet the needs of HR professionals, the region's startups and emerging players offer customized, differentiated, and flexible products.

Increased use of technological advances, growing usage of HR software, increasing use of smartphones, cloud platforms, and newer technologies, novel market players obtaining a significant market share through differentiated, flexible, and customized products to help the HR process go smoothly, increased focus on optimizing human resource operations, increased focus on improving the firm's HR functions, widespread use of iPhone, and widespread use of cloud technology.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Core HR Software Market 

Due to increased mobile phone deployment and the shift of small, medium, and large enterprises to the cloud, APAC is predicted to be the quickest developing region in the market. Because of their large customer bases, China, India, and Japan are the region's leaders. The expansion of the SMEs as well as rising interest in cloud-based business solutions, is expected to drive significant growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The adoption and digitalization of new technologies, the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses, and growing interest in various cloud-based business solutions are all contributing to the region's global core HR software market growth.

