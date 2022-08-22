Core HR Software Market Size worth USD 37.40 Billion Globally with Excellent CAGR of 10.21% by 2029, Analysis by Share, Outlook, Trends, Demand, and Revenue Forecast

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research added a recently released new research report on Global Core HR Software Market by Deployment Type, Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Forecast providing updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. This Core HR Software Market report emphasizes key market dynamics of the Core HR Software industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Core HR Software Market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. To build this Core HR Software report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures, and information is backed up by well-recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis

Global conversational core HR software market was valued at USD 17.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.40 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Core HR Software Market Analysis:

The core HR software industry supports an HR database that includes employee data, tax withholdings, and the ability to enroll in benefits. Employees can access and change their personal information on the employee self-portal with the aid of the software, which in turn increases demand for HR software and boosts the growth of the core HR software market. The HR software is useful for tracking down staff absences as well. The core HR software market share is expected to increase due to all of these advantageous qualities.

REPORT METRIC:

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Organization's inclination toward HR analytics is a positive sign for the market. Further growing adoption of core HR by small and medium-scale enterprises in the developing economies is bolstering the market growth rate.

Increasing trend of digitalization

Additionally, the increasing trend of digitalization further offers numerous growth opportunities within the market. Rising number of BPOs, increased penetration rate of smartphones and other consumer electronics and complete digitization of operations will also work in favor of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the core HR software market are:

ADP, Inc. (U.S.),

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.),

The Access Group (U.K.),

EmployWise (India),

IBM (U.S.),

Oracle (U.S.),

Paychex Inc. (U.S.),

Paycom. (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

SumTotal Systems, LLC. (U.S.),

UKG Inc. (U.S.),

Workday, Inc. (U.S.),

Peopleworks (U.S.).

Ramco Systems. (India),

Emportant. (India),

TrustRadius. (U.S.),

Cezanne HR Limited. (U.K.),

Vibe HCM, Inc. (U.S.),

TriNet Group, Inc. (U.S.) among many others.

Core HR Software Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers: Core HR Software Market

The trend of automation

Growing awareness about the benefits of core HR software coupled with the increase in automation of HR processes is positively influencing the market growth rate. Further, rise in demand for data storage facilities and growing adoption of workforce management systems is also working in the favor of the market.

Growth and expansion

Growth and expansion of various end user verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, telecom, media and entertainment and others is fostering the market growth rate.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Core HR Software Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentations: Core HR Software Market:

Component

Software

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Verticals

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Core HR Software Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Core HR Software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Reasons to Consider This Report Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Core HR Software market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Table of Content: Core HR Software Market

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Global Core HR Software Market, By Deployment Type

Global Core HR Software Market, By Component

Global Core HR Software Market, By Organization Size

Global Core HR Software Market, By Vertical

Global Core HR Software Market, By Region

Global Core HR Software Market, Company Landscape

Swot Analysis

Company Profile

Questionnaire

Related Reports

