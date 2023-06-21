Markets predict 6pc interest rate after inflation shock - latest updates

Markets have priced in that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6pc by the end of the year - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6pc by the end of the year, markets predict, after underlying inflation hit its highest level in 31 years.

Traders have fully priced-in that policymakers will be forced to increase the Base Rate to the highest level since February 2000 by December.

It comes as underlying inflation hit its highest level in 31 years last month in a blow to mortgage holders ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision tomorrow.

The consumer prices index remained flat at 8.7pc in May, higher than economists expectations of a drop to 8.4pc.

However, core inflation, which strips out volatile measures like food and energy prices, increased to 7.1pc from 6.8pc in April, its highest level since 1992.

Bank of England decision-makers, who will convene to set interest rates tomorrow, often focus more intently on the core inflation figures rather than the headline inflation number.

It comes as homeowners face surging borrowing costs, with the average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage deal increasing to 6.07pc on Tuesday, according to Moneyfacts.

08:43 AM

UK inflation more than double US levels

Britain remains an outlier among major economies in terms of inflation, with prices rising more than four times faster than the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

While inflation stood at 8.7pc in the UK in May, in the US it fell to 4pc and in the eurozone it stood at 6.1pc.

Governor Andrew Bailey is concerned about signs inflation is remaining more persistent despite the quickest round of rate hikes in four decades.

The Bank of England has raised rates at 12 consecutive meetings from 0.1pc to 4.5pc and is expected by economists to lift them by at least a quarter point to 4.75pc tomorrow.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said:

High headline inflation piles on the pressure for more rate hikes. Today’s data will likely leave the Bank of England with no choice but to opt for another increase in the base rate tomorrow.

08:37 AM

Markets predict half a point rate rise by August

Traders are now pricing in that interest rates will rise by 0.75 percentage points by August after today’s inflation shock.

It implies there will be one half a point rise from the Bank of England either at tomorrow’s meeting or the next one.

It would take interest rates from 4.5pc to 5.25pc within the next two months.

08:29 AM

FTSE 100 hit by stronger outlook for the pound

Shares have fallen as the latest inflation data deepened concerns that the Bank of England may need to raise rates higher.

Investors are also awaiting fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening plans from Chair Jerome Powell, who appears in front of Congress later.

Pressured by a strong pound, the export-oriented FTSE 100 has fallen 0.5pc. The FTSE 250 mid-cap index has shed 0.9pc.

After data showed consumer inflation was unchanged at 8.7% in May, contrary to expectations of a slight fall, traders ramped up their bets of a 50 basis point rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday.

In a testimony later in the day, Mr Powell is poised to be questioned on the future of rate hikes by the world’s most influential central bank.

Bucking a weak broader market trend, energy stocks gained 0.4pc, tracking higher crude oil prices

Halfords gained 5.4pc on plans to grow its bikes and car parts’ market share to boost profits, while Berkeley Group Holdings dropped 2.3pc after the high-end homebuilder warned of demand concern.

08:21 AM

'This is a disaster,' warn mortgage brokers

Mortgage brokers have warned today’s inflation data is “terrible news for the property market”.

Lewis Shaw, founder of Mansfield-based Shaw Financial Services said:

This is a disaster. With CPI having stayed the same and core CPI rising, we can expect to see gilt yields spike as investors look for higher returns from government debt. This spells terrible news for the property market because the Bank of England will be under enormous pressure to hike rates tomorrow, almost certainly by 50 basis points. The knock-on effect is mortgage rates will continue to soar and the pain for households will intensify. With mortgage rates already at the most painful level since the 90s, we can expect a slowdown in the property market and house prices are well and truly in the crosshairs.

Justin Moy, founder of Chelmsford-based mortgage broker EHF Mortgages: “This is a disaster for inflation and the government this morning, and pretty much guarantees a 0.5pc increase in base rate this week.

“The Bank of England has no other tools or means to attempt to reduce inflation, and lenders have already priced their products for this. The fear of god has already been put into borrowers this month, and there are plenty of panicking borrowers already this morning in my inbox screaming for help.”

08:09 AM

Bond yields surge as core inflation highest since 1992

Government borrowing costs have surged after underlying inflation hit its highest level in 31 years, as official data showed public sector debt reached more than 100pc of GDP for the first time since 1961.

Money markets shifted as inflation in Britain remained higher than expected for a fourth month, sending expectations for interest rates higher.

The yield two-year UK gilts, which are susceptible to changes in interest rates, jumped nearly 15 basis points after markets opened to 5.07pc, while on 10-year UK bonds jumped 10 points to 4.43pc.

Traders now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 6pc by December, which would mean another 150 basis points of increases this year.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The gloomy inflation data has not been received well on the stock markets as confidence weakens in the UK economy.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day down 0.5pc to 7,530.52 while the midcap FTSE 250 has slumped 0.9pc to 18,679.87.

07:59 AM

Inflation 'continues to confound expectations'

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

Inflation in the UK continues to confound expectations, having come in above expectations for four months in a row. Core inflation in particular is not falling as fast as hoped, which makes the Bank of England’s decision easier in some ways; a rate rise is certain, all they have to do now is decide how big it will be. Beyond that, while rates are likely to continue up, it’s the trajectory that’s the debate, with a peak of 6pc a real possibility.

07:52 AM

Traders predict 50pc chance Bank of England raises rates by half point

Traders think there is a 50pc chance that the Bank of England will raise rates by 0.5 percentage points tomorrow.

They have fully priced in an increase in rates to 6pc by the end of the year.

Traders have also raised bets on further European Central Bank interest-rate hikes after the hotter-than-expected inflation data in the UK bolstered the case for more tightening.

Money markets are fully pricing in a 4pc terminal rate by October, with a quarter-point hike at next month’s meeting seen as almost a done deal, according to swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. The last time such a level was priced was in March.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel that officials cannot afford to be complacent about inflation and should not worry about raising borrowing costs too far.

Goldman Sachs, UniCredit and BNP Paribas are among banks that have changed their outlook to forecast a 4pc terminal rate in the wake of the most recent quarter-point hike to 3.5pc.

07:46 AM

Higher rates risk 'deepening the financial pain'

Responding to the higher than expected inflation figures for May, ICAEW economics director Suren Thiru said:

May’s hotter than expected outturn suggests that the fight against inflation is far from over, particularly given sky-high food bills and rising core inflation. The UK’s inflation trajectory over the summer is largely locked in, with lower gas and electricity bills from July set to drive notable falls in the headline rate. While core inflation is proving troublesome, the painful squeeze on consumer spending from soaring mortgage costs and higher taxes should soon put it on a downward path. Although another interest rate rise on Thursday looks inescapable, further tightening will do little to address current inflationary pressures and instead risks deepening the financial pain facing people and businesses.

07:38 AM

The Bank of England needs help, warns economist

Melissa Davies, chief economist at Redburn, said described the inflation numbers as “truly unfortunate”. She said:

Inflation in the UK remains ‘hot’ across the board, with both consumer goods and services keeping up the pressure on prices. One of the reasons US inflation is so much lower, for example, is that durable goods inflation has dropped to zero, but not so for the UK, where core goods and services CPI are both running in the high single-digits. The lagged effects of energy price changes are worth around one percentage point on the headline rate now, which will largely come through in July, but this still leaves the economy with a serious inflation issue (the contribution from fuel prices is already negative). It is easy to point fingers at the Bank of England for ‘missing’ the inflationary surge, but the reality is that fiscal policy has also arguably been too loose for too long in the UK in the wake of the pandemic. With wage inflation running at around 7pc and underlying services and goods inflation still running at intolerably high rates, there is a long way to go to rein UK inflation to heel. The Bank of England needs help from both government policy and wage-setters, and the journey is unlikely to be a pleasant one.

07:35 AM

'Possible' Bank of England will go for 50 basis point increase

The increase in core inflation puts more pressure on the Bank of England to get control of the economy as price rises persist.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said:

The problem is that the recent surge in core inflation and the reacceleration in wage growth shows that domestic inflationary pressures are still strengthening. This suggests the Bank may have more work to do than the Fed or ECB. We think a 25bps rise in interest rates tomorrow alongside some hawkish noises will be followed in the coming months by two more hikes to a peak of 5.25pc. But it is possible that the Bank will raise rates by 50bps tomorrow and will need to hike rates above 5.25pc to get on top of core inflation.

07:27 AM

Pound makes gains as core inflation rises

The pound spiked as data showed core inflation accelerated in May, but then reversed gains as concerns flared over the Bank of England’s ability to protect the economy from stagnating.

Sterling has risen 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.276, have spiked above $1.279.

Against the euro, the pound was up 0.1pc on the day at 85p.

Official data showed consumer inflation rose by 8.7pc year on year in May, showing no change from April’s figure, but above expectations for an increase of 8.4%.

But the core rate, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, rose by 7.1pc, above expectations for a reading of 6.8pc.

It keeps the Bank of England under pressure to deliver a big rate rise when it meets later this week, but not so large it tilts the economy into recession.

07:20 AM

Benefits bill drives up Government borrowing

The Office for National Statistics has also released data on Government borrowing this morning.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the details:

Britain’s soaring benefits bill drove up public borrowing to its highest May level outside of lockdown, according to official figures, pushing the UK’s debt share above the annual size of the economy for the first time since 1961. The Government borrowed £20bn to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending in May. This is more than double the £9.4bn borrowed in the same month a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is also the second highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, only behind the first Covid lockdown in May 2020. The ONS also said the UK’s total debt mountain is now 100.1pc of gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding 100pc for the first time since March 1961.

Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £20.0 billion in May 2023.



This was the second highest May since monthly records began, partly because of the cost of the energy support schemes.



➡️ https://t.co/KkU7l2RaKT pic.twitter.com/Xbhj8sdYu0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 21, 2023

07:12 AM

Airfares and second-hand cars keep inflation high

As underlying inflation increased, the Office for National Statistics’ chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

After last month’s fall, annual inflation was little changed in May and remains at a historically high level. The cost of airfares rose by more than a year ago and is at a higher level than usual for May. Rising prices for second-hand cars, live music events and computer games also contributed to inflation remaining high. These were offset by a fall in the cost of petrol. Food price inflation remains high, but the rate has eased slightly this month with costs rising more slowly than this time last year.

07:10 AM

'We know how much high inflation hurts families,' says Hunt

After the latest inflation data was released, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down. We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.

07:09 AM

Core inflation at highest level since 1992

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation remained unchanged at 8.7pc in May, the Office for National Statistics said.

But the concern for households up and down the country is the increase in core inflation to 7.1pc, which is closely watched by the Bank of England.

It is at its highest level since 1992.

Annual inflation was little changed in May 2023.



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to May 2023, up from 7.8% in Apr.



▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7%, unchanged from Apr.



➡️ https://t.co/iwxGmxnuD0 pic.twitter.com/GdeEbAt7il — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 21, 2023

07:06 AM

Good morning

Mortgage holders have been dealt a blow after underlying inflation increased last month, putting pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates.

The consumer prices index was flat at 8.7pc in May but the all-important core inflation figure watched by policymakers came in at 7.1pc - ahead of market expectations.

5 things to start your day

1) Downing Street dismisses Gove’s call for long-term mortgage deals | Government says that it is up to lenders to decide on products amid rising interest rates

2) Why a 25-year fix is not a silver bullet for the mortgage crisis | Gove’s proposal would likely lead to higher costs and require fundamental market reform

3) Mortgage bailout demands prove Covid left us addicted to welfare | Panic-stricken calls to raid the state’s coffers ignore Britain’s real crisis

4) Starmer must drop support for flagship £20bn nuclear power station, says former Gordon Brown adviser | Nick Butler urged the Labour leader to instead back the use of British-designed nuclear tech

5) ‘New Concorde’ edges closer to first flight after round of deals | Boom jets could cut journey times between London and New York to under four hours

What happened overnight

Asian stocks struggled on Wednesday as a lack of new stimulus steps from Beijing frustrated investors, who were also wondering just how hawkish the world’s most powerful central banker would be later in the session.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress later in two days of testimony and is sure to be questioned on whether rates will really rise again in July and peak in a 5.5pc to 5.75pc range as projected.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.8pc, with South Korea off 0.6pc.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7pc as the market consolidates three months of hefty gains. A survey showed morale at big Japanese manufacturers firmed in June to stay in positive territory for a second straight month.

Chinese blue chip stocks eased 0.6pc with investors still disappointed by the extent of Tuesday’s rate cuts, which also saw the yuan hit its lowest for the year.

Wall Street stocks retreated Tuesday in their first day of trading after a US public holiday.

All three major US equity indexes ended the session in the red amid signs of weakening global demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7pc to 34,054.07. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.5pc to 4,388.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2pc at 13,667.29.

