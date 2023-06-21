Core inflation highest in 31 years

inflation

Underlying inflation hit its highest level in 31 years last month in a blow to mortgage holders ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday.

Core inflation, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, hit 7.1pc in May. This is up from 6.8pc in May and is the highest rate since 1992, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Headline consumer price inflation refused to fall in the month, with prices up 8.7pc on the year, matching April’s rise and surprising economists who had anticipated a drop to 8.4pc.

Jumps in the price of air travel, cinema and theatre tickets, and second-hand cars all contributed to the upward pressure on the cost of living, the ONS said.

Food price inflation slowed a touch but is still stubbornly high with costs on the shop shelves up 18.3pc on the year.

Clothing rose 7.1pc, accelerating from April’s 6.8pc increase.

However petrol prices are down 13pc on the year, bringing a degree of relief to drivers.

Stubborn inflation is also a threat to homeowners with mortgages, who have seen interest rates soar as officials battle to bring down the pace of price rises by raising the cost of borrowing.

The Bank of England rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee is to announce its next interest rate decision on Thursday.

Mortgage borrowers have already seen rates surge in recent weeks, with the average two-year fixed rate deal jumping to above 6pc this week. But more is likely to be on the way as officials battle runaway prices.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the Bank is in for a long battle.

“Today’s data will likely leave the Bank of England with no choice but to opt for another increase in the base rate tomorrow.

“The resulting slowdown in economic activity triggered by tighter lending conditions, such as the developments in the mortgage market over the past few weeks, may be needed to bring inflation back to target,” she said.

“Headline inflation may ease only gradually over the coming months, driven in part by further easing in food prices and outright falls in the price of energy. We expect inflation to average 7.6pc in 2023, remaining above the Bank of England’s 2pc target over much of next year.”

Officials are expected to raise the base rate of interest from 4.5pc to 4.75pc, though higher core inflation may increase the pressure to move to 5pc in a larger jump.

The retail price index (RPI), which is used to calculate rail fares and the state pension, showed inflation at 11.3pc in May, down from 11.4pc in April. This marks the slowest pace of RPI inflation since April 2022.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it was crucial to get inflation down quickly.

He said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down,” the Chancellor said.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.