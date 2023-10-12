Core Laboratories' (NYSE:CLB) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 76% loss

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 77%. But it's up 7.8% in the last week.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$80m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Core Laboratories moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The modest 0.2% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Arguably, the revenue drop of 9.9% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Core Laboratories has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Core Laboratories has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Core Laboratories is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

