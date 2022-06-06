U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.47
    +11.93 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,923.07
    +23.37 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,041.15
    +28.41 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.18
    +2.12 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.65
    -0.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0250
    +0.0680 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6390
    +0.7790 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,302.60
    +1,480.09 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.40
    -1.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

CORE© Launches New Summer of Hope Campaign

·3 min read

Nationwide Fundraiser to run From July 1 to July 31

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE© (Children of Restaurant Employees), will launch its new Summer of Hope campaign beginning July 1. The national campaign aims to raise crucial funds necessary to support food and beverage service employees and their families nationwide. The giving campaign invites employees to make a difference and runs through July 31.

Restaurant suppliers can join CORE this summer by asking employees to step up to the plate by donating $5 or more to CORE. The Nashville based nonprofit is also asking suppliers to match donations to support this industry initiative. Dollars raised will go to CORE to support their mission of providing grants to help foodservice families bridge the financial gap during a qualifying crisis.

"Offering financial relief to restaurant families in crisis lifts a huge burden off their shoulders that we're grateful to provide," said Sheila Bennett, executive director of CORE. "Our Summer of Hope campaign is an important fundraiser that will allow CORE to help more families when life does not go as planned and they face a qualifying circumstance. We are grateful for everyone who participates, and hope suppliers across the country launch an employee giving campaign with a match and dine out to support both restaurants and CORE this summer."

CORE provides grants to help foodservice and beverage service employees with children bridge the financial gap during a health crisis or natural disaster. The number one reason for a grant is an unforeseen medical diagnosis. Last year, 299 families were helped and CORE granted out a total of $704,677 that helped 704 of our industry's children. Each grant is based on need and the average amount is $2,400.

Thanks to the generosity of corporate partners and individual donors, CORE has been serving up hope to food and beverage service employees since its inception. Since then, financial grants have been awarded to more than 1,600 families from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

To register your restaurant and beverage supplier, visit https://core.submittable.com/submit.

Week of Service 
CORE will be celebrating the final week of the Summer of Hope campaign with a Week of Service. The Week of Service, starting on August 28 is an opportunity for people nationwide to come together to bring awareness to food and restaurant employees about CORE services available to support them. Participants are encouraged to choose a date to distribute CORE Back of the House posters featuring information about the non-profit's programs to five of their favorite local restaurants. These posters can be ordered via a link at COREgives.org, or stop by CORE's Tennessee office on August 23-24 to pick up Back of the House posters before going out in the community to distribute. Participants may also post an image on their social media with #COREGives for a chance to be featured on CORE's social media platforms.

To learn how you can support CORE and the Summer of Hope campaign, visit www.COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)
CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a qualifying circumstance. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1,700 families in 50 states, including D.C. and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

Media Contact: 
Brianne Barbakoff 
Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com 
786-605-9228

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-launches-new-summer-of-hope-campaign-301561858.html

SOURCE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

Recommended Stories

  • Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa: ‘It’s crazy different’

    A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Idea to End Manager-Worker Divisions

    Elon Musk doesn't like unions and does not hide it. He is opposed to the creation of a union at Tesla, and will do anything to make unionization efforts fail. His favorite argument is that the manufacturer of electric vehicles offers among the most attractive working conditions and wages and benefits.

  • Two men arrested after fight at Great World City mall

    Two men who are seen in a video fighting at Great World City mall were arrested on Monday (6 June).

  • Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

    Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram/GoogleEarthIn April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions.Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems, is waging a legal brawl against the organization he founded in 1998, claiming its board of trustees staged

  • Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control in US op-ed

    ‘There is no constitutional barrier to gun responsibility’, said the actor

  • How a New York County Used the State's 'Red Flag' Law to Seize 160 Guns

    The boy made his threat aboard a school bus. In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, New York, 60 miles east of New York City, told fellow students that he wanted to shoot their heads off, according to court records. He told police that he wanted to hurt himself with a shotgun at his house. What followed happens more often in Suffolk County than any other county in the state: A judge issued a “red flag” order that would allow authorities to take weapons from the home. Police filed an app

  • Mysterious Wildlife Farm Robbery Puts Ramaphosa on Back Foot

    (Bloomberg) -- A robbery that took place at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm more than two years ago and came to light this month has ignited a political storm six months before he’s set to seek re-election as leader of the governing party. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForUS Stocks Pare Gains as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitte

  • 11-year-old Uvalde survivor who covered herself in blood and played dead to testify to Congress

    Survivors of Uvalde and Buffalo shooting will join hearing

  • Shooting investigation underway after man shot near bike path in Long Beach

    The victim of the shooting was still in critical condition Saturday morning, after getting shot near a bike path in Long Beach Friday evening.

  • IE teen arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school' on social media

    A Riverside County teen has been arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up a school" and "kids," police say.

  • Warrant issued for suspected Estero turtle thief after he misses court date

    A bench warrant has been issued for Jermaine Wofford, 48, of Riverview, just south of Tampa, who skipped his June 1 Lee County court date.

  • Death of Muhammad Ali | Enquirer historic front pages from June 5

    History from the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 5 includes the death of boxer Muhammad Ali and the Tiananmen Square massacre.

  • Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

    India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout. At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab nations.

  • Witness describes 'bloodbath' at Encino hospital, says bystanders shut stabbing suspect in storage room

    A patient, whom police identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of stabbing two nurses and a doctor.

  • 3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

    Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

  • Former Afghan model lives in Iowa after fleeing Taliban's persecution over her profession

    When the Afghan government fell to Taliban forces, model Laila Naseri knew she was in danger. She's made her home in Iowa.

  • With trade relationships at stake, Modi’s party disavows rant against Prophet Muhammad

    Last weekend, Indian vice-president Venkaiah Naidu was in the emirate of Qatar to inaugurate a “startup bridge.” On May 26, Nupur Sharma, a fiery spokesperson of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a verbal attack on Prophet Muhammed during a television debate. The Modi government, however, chose to ignore all the backlash.

  • Matthew McConaughey: It’s time to act on gun responsibility

    Matthew McConaughey: We can keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people and protect the Second Amendment.

  • Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

    The death toll in a catastrophic tower collapse in southwestern Iran rose to at least 38 on Sunday, state TV reported, as emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble amid fears still more could be trapped in the destruction. It's unclear how many more people remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the still under-construction tower at the Metropol Building in Abadan nearly two weeks ago. The structural building failure in the oil-rich but impoverished Khuzestan province has focused public attention on shoddy construction practices and prompted mass allegations of government corruption and negligence.

  • Buffalo's East Side was a food desert. The shooting made things worse.

    BUFFALO, N.Y. - Route 33 tears through the heart of Buffalo's East Side, a scar in a segregated city that nearly demolished a Black community. The highway devastated the economies of Black Buffalo's commercial centers and sucked value from historic real estate, spitting grime and grease onto the windows of neighboring homes.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The East Side, where the Black population here has concentrated