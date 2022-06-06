CORE© Launches New Summer of Hope Campaign

Nationwide Fundraiser to run From July 1 to July 31

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE© (Children of Restaurant Employees), will launch its new Summer of Hope campaign beginning July 1. The national campaign aims to raise crucial funds necessary to support food and beverage service employees and their families nationwide. The giving campaign invites employees to make a difference and runs through July 31.

Restaurant suppliers can join CORE this summer by asking employees to step up to the plate by donating $5 or more to CORE. The Nashville based nonprofit is also asking suppliers to match donations to support this industry initiative. Dollars raised will go to CORE to support their mission of providing grants to help foodservice families bridge the financial gap during a qualifying crisis.

"Offering financial relief to restaurant families in crisis lifts a huge burden off their shoulders that we're grateful to provide," said Sheila Bennett, executive director of CORE. "Our Summer of Hope campaign is an important fundraiser that will allow CORE to help more families when life does not go as planned and they face a qualifying circumstance. We are grateful for everyone who participates, and hope suppliers across the country launch an employee giving campaign with a match and dine out to support both restaurants and CORE this summer."

CORE provides grants to help foodservice and beverage service employees with children bridge the financial gap during a health crisis or natural disaster. The number one reason for a grant is an unforeseen medical diagnosis. Last year, 299 families were helped and CORE granted out a total of $704,677 that helped 704 of our industry's children. Each grant is based on need and the average amount is $2,400.

Thanks to the generosity of corporate partners and individual donors, CORE has been serving up hope to food and beverage service employees since its inception. Since then, financial grants have been awarded to more than 1,600 families from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Story continues

To register your restaurant and beverage supplier, visit https://core.submittable.com/submit.

Week of Service

CORE will be celebrating the final week of the Summer of Hope campaign with a Week of Service. The Week of Service, starting on August 28 is an opportunity for people nationwide to come together to bring awareness to food and restaurant employees about CORE services available to support them. Participants are encouraged to choose a date to distribute CORE Back of the House posters featuring information about the non-profit's programs to five of their favorite local restaurants. These posters can be ordered via a link at COREgives.org, or stop by CORE's Tennessee office on August 23-24 to pick up Back of the House posters before going out in the community to distribute. Participants may also post an image on their social media with #COREGives for a chance to be featured on CORE's social media platforms.

To learn how you can support CORE and the Summer of Hope campaign, visit www.COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a qualifying circumstance. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1,700 families in 50 states, including D.C. and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786-605-9228

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-launches-new-summer-of-hope-campaign-301561858.html

SOURCE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)