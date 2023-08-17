Core Lithium gets notice from Tesla over failed deal

(Reuters) - Core Lithium has received a notice from electric-vehicle maker Tesla over a 2022 supply agreement that failed to materialize within the set deadline, the Australian miner said.

The two companies failed to reach a deal by Oct. 26, 2022, as decided earlier, and now Tesla would take "all available legal remedies" unless the parties mutually resolve the matter, Core lithium said in a presentation on Wednesday.

The notice of a potential legal claim is related to a binding term sheet the companies signed in March last year to negotiate the terms of a supply agreement under which Elon Musk-led Tesla would have received spodumene, a lithium-rich mineral.

Tesla and Core Lithium did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

The lithium producer was negotiating with Tesla to supply 110,000 tonnes of spodumene from its Finniss project in Australia's Northern Territory.

Rising demand for electric vehicles around the world is encouraging automakers to step up efforts to secure raw materials needed for making batteries.

