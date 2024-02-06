Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Analysts Are Way More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Core Lithium's nine analysts is for revenues of AU$195m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a huge 286% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of AU$0.0022 per share in 2024. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$241m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.013 in 2024. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Core Lithium's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 20% to AU$0.16, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Core Lithium's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Core Lithium's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 286% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 105% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 0.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Core Lithium is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Core Lithium to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Core Lithium.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Core Lithium, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

