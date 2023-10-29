Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current forecast from Core Lithium's nine analysts is for revenues of AU$343m in 2024, which would reflect a huge improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 865% to AU$0.049. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$405m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.064 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$0.41, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Core Lithium's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Core Lithium's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6x annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 105% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Core Lithium is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Core Lithium.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Core Lithium, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

