Core & Main Full Year 2024 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.70b (flat on FY 2023).

Net income: US$371.0m (up 1.4% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 5.5% (in line with FY 2023).

EPS: US$2.15.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Core & Main Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Water and Wastewater Transmission Products contributing US$6.70b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$4.88b amounted to 73% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$931.0m (64% of total expenses). Explore how CNM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.5% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in the US.

Performance of the American Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Core & Main that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.