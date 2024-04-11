Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Mark Witkowski, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 170,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Core & Main Inc, with a total of 54 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

Core & Main Inc CFO Mark Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Core & Main Inc were trading at $58.51, valuing the company at a market cap of $11.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.61, which is above both the industry median of 13.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $31.21, indicates that Core & Main Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.87.

Core & Main Inc CFO Mark Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Core & Main Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

