John Stephens, the Chief Accounting Officer of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), has sold 9,497 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $55.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $524,093.43.

Core & Main Inc, a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States, has seen its Chief Accounting Officer make significant changes to his holdings in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 131,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history at Core & Main Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Core & Main Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 26.12, which is above both the industry median of 13.195 and the company's historical median. With a market cap of $10.791 billion, the stock's current trading price positions the company at a significant premium compared to its peers.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.76, indicating that Core & Main Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $31.44. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Core & Main Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Core & Main Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

