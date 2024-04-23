Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Accounting Officer John Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company on April 19, 2024.John Stephens has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 121,503 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Core & Main Inc, with a total of 51 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.On the date of the sale, shares of Core & Main Inc were trading at $54.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.03, which is above both the industry median of 13.005 and the historical median for the company.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $31.44, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.72, suggesting that Core & Main Inc is significantly overvalued at the current price level.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Core & Main Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Core & Main Inc.

Core & Main Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, visit the Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) page on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

