Core & Main Inc's Chief Human Resources Officer Sells 100,000 Shares

Laura Schneider, Chief Human Resources Officer of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), executed a sale of 100,000 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Core & Main Inc is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. The company provides localized, customer-driven services to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors across the country.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 416,667 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys over the past year. Specifically, there have been 51 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Core & Main Inc were trading at $44.14 each, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $8.354 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.03, which is above both the industry median of 13.74 and Core & Main Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. While the reasons behind the insider's decision to sell shares are not disclosed, such transactions are required to be reported to the SEC and made public to ensure transparency in the financial markets.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Core & Main Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's filings and disclosures with the SEC.

