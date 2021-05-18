U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.35
    -0.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    28.26
    -0.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2226
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4190
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9000
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,747.54
    -393.95 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.81
    -46.33 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

CORE-MARK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CORE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) (“PFG”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On May 18, 2021, Core-Mark announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by PFG for approximately $2.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Core-Mark stockholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 shares of PFG common stock for each share of Core-Mark common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Core-Mark’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Core-Mark’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Core-Mark and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


