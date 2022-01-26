U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.50
    +37.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,448.00
    +263.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,309.50
    +168.75 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.30
    +18.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.60
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.21
    -0.69 (-2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1140
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,615.25
    +1,461.47 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.63
    +34.04 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.28
    +98.82 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Signs Research Agreement with University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Core One Labs Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLABF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has signed a consulting agreement with the Universitat de Barcelona (the “University of Barcelona” or the “University”), Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry, of Barcelona, Spain.

By virtue of this agreement, Professor Maria Carmen Escolano, a full professor at the University’s Unit of Medicinal Chemistry in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, and her team will provide technical guidance for the in vitro development of Akome’s psychedelic based bioactive compounds targeting Major Depressive Order, Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease.

The University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry, has been selected by Akome as the successful candidate organization to provide technical guidance for the necessary in vitro studies of its proposed pharmaceutical psychedelic drug formulations.

Conducting in vitro studies is essential in the development of any new pharmaceutical drug. In vitro studies determine whether a pharmaceutical candidate produces the desired changes on cell cultures as an early indicator of efficacy. These studies are usually completed quickly and are designed based on information already presented in the provisional patents that have been filed by Akome.

Professor Escolano received her PhD from the University of Barcelona in 1993. Upon completion, she undertook research posts at the University College of London and Kingston University (UK) working in the synthesis of complex molecules with biological interest. Professor Escolano currently serves as a full professor at the Unit of Medicinal Chemistry in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, a post she has occupied for the last 14 years.

Professor Escolano leads the medicinal research group at the Universitat de Barcelona. The focus of this research group is the pharmacology of neurodegenerative diseases. Professor Escolano and her group have conducted in vitro development of multiple candidate substances for the treatment of neurological conditions. Professor Escolano is a renowned authority in the field, with over 95 publications in textbooks and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Akome is looking forward to the advancement of its pipeline of bioactive compounds specifically those targeting the neurodegenerative diseases, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

We are excited to announce our contract with the University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company. “Professor Escolano and her team have an enormous amount of experience, and knowledge of the targeted diseases, and the research acumen that will allow Core One to efficiently move forward with the more in-depth in vitro and in vivo studies that are necessary in effectively mapping out development of pre-clinical trials.”

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
info@core1labs.com
1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.



Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock of this small biotech with an underdog cancer drug climbed 46%

    Gilead Sciences, which sold the drug for $3 million less than three years ago, still could come out a winner if the drug is approved by the FDA for patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • FDA Guides Annovis Bio For Two Phase 3 Buntanetap Trial In Parkinson's Disease

    Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has completed a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding its planned Phase 3 studies of Buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an offshoot of the Company's clinical program in Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Following the Company's submission of Phase 2 data and the chronic toxicology data in animals, the Company requested directions to further develop Buntanetap in PD. The FDA guided initiating the Phase 3 clinical studies of Buntanetap for PD parallel w

  • N.Y. Cases Plunge From Omicron Peak; Pfizer Trial: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting a study of a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, enrolling participants in a clinical trial that will evaluate the shot’s ability to prompt an immune response in adults.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Mar

  • Free N95 Masks Available At CA CVS, Costco And Walgreens Soon

    Federal officials are working with CVS, Costco, Walgreens and more to bring free N95 masks in varying sizes to California stores this week.

  • Inside an ICU, a depleted staff struggles to keep going

    Angie Wheeler had bonded with her patient, and now his body was failing. The nurse tried not to let him see the concern in her eyes. It was only the day before that he had told her about his job, his wife and children. Now, the intensive care unit's head doctor told Wheeler, he needed to be placed on a ventilator. She donned her protective gear and headed in.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Nearly two years into the co

  • What This FDA News Could Mean for AbbVie's Stock

    Earlier this month, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) completed its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rinvoq to treat adults with a back arthritis (known as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) who previously tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but did not benefit. If eventually approved by the FDA, this would be the fourth approved indication in the U.S. for Rinvoq. Let's take a look at Rinvoq's efficacy in treating patients with this form of back arthritis and the sales potential of the indication for pharma stock AbbVie.

  • COVID-19 deaths: Vaccine misinformation is ‘killing people,’ doctor says

    Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at University of Alabama-Birmingham, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of vaccine shots and how misinformation is impacting people's perception of the severity of COVID-19.

  • Soleno Concludes Type C Meeting With FDA For Diazoxide Choline In Prader-Willi Syndrome

    Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) said that on January 20, 2022, the Company received official meeting minutes from the Type C meeting with the FDA's Division of Psychiatry. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the adequacy of the data submitted by Soleno to the FDA and possible ways to generate additional controlled clinical data for DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Related: Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR Shows Benefit On Hunger, Behavioral

  • Bella Hadid Opens Up About Why She Got Sober: "This Wasn’t A Sustainable Life For Me"

    The 25-year-old model says that going without alcohol has helped her tremendously with her anxiety and depression, which she has been very vocal about.

  • A vaccine scientist's discredited claims have bolstered a movement of misinformation

    As Robert Malone stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before thousands of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate demonstrators Sunday, the medical doctor and infectious-disease researcher repeated the falsehoods that have garnered him legions of followers. "Regarding the genetic covid vaccines, the science is settled," he said in a 15-minute speech that referenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. "They are not working."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • "Most Likely Places" You'll Catch Omicron

    "The next few weeks will be tough," warned Surgeon General Vivek Murthy last week, noting that Omicron is far from peaking nationwide. "The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace." Although cases are declining in the Northeast, they're surging in other parts of the country, filling hospital beds and straining some health systems to the limit. Experts say it's still important to guard against contracting COVID-19. These are some of the hotspots to avoid. Read on to fi

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.

  • China to allow gene-edited crops in push for food security

    China has published trial rules for the approval of gene-edited plants, paving the way for faster improvements to crops as it seeks to bolster its food security. Gene editing - or altering the genes of a plant to change or improve its performance - is viewed by some scientists as less risky than genetically-modifying them, which involves transferring a foreign gene. The new guidelines, published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs late Monday, come amid a raft of measures aimed at overhauling China's seed industry, seen as a weak link in efforts to ensure it can feed the world's biggest population.

  • Pharma Stocks Dip As Pfizer, Merck Sustain Unexpected FDA Rejections

    Pfizer stock skidded Monday after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its rare-disease drug — leading a smaller decline for similarly jilted Merck.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy With Generic Drugs at Affordable Prices

    Last week, tech entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban entered the billionaire class's competitive philanthropy race by launching an online healthcare marketplace offering generic drugs at affordable prices. But his new venture isn't a charity. The new digital pharmacy called Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) promises to sell medications for the cost of the drugs plus a 15% markup and a $3 dollar pharmacist fee.

  • Salton Sea Area Could Site Of 'White Gold' Rush

    The remote desert is rich in lithium, which is in demand for electric vehicles. Ben Tracy reports.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Omicron Will Cause "Pain and Suffering" in These States

    The COVID-19 virus has found a way to affect every corner of the U.S. at some point. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the timing with which certain places have been hit with surges in cases and hospitalizations has varied from region to region. Now, as Omicron continues to spread through new areas, chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning that certain states could see significant "pain and suffering" in the coming weeks. Read on to see which places could soon see the