Core One Labs’ Akome Receives Positive Results from Bioassay Studies

Core One Labs Inc.
·5 min read
  CLABF
  COOL.CN
Core One Labs Inc.
Core One Labs Inc.

Will Look to Advance its Psychedelic Based Formulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) through a research arrangement with Neuro-Zone Srl, (“Neuro-Zone”) based in Bresso, Italy, has achieved positive results from its in vitro biological assay (“bioassay”) development studies (“bioassay studies”); furthering the Company’s patent pending psychedelic bioactive compounds that could lead to groundbreaking drug formulations for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Major Depressive Disorder (Depression) and Stroke, (collectively “targeted diseases” or “neurological indications”).

Bioassay studies are one of the most important tools in new drug discovery and development as they identify whether a compound or, in Akome’s research scenarios, bioactive compounds, have the desired effect on targeted disease pathways.

Neuro-Zone’s bioassay studies have, to date, focused on confirming the relationship between the plant bioactives covered in Akome’s United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent submissions, (namely AKO001, AKO002, AKO003 and AKO004 (see Company press releases dated June 19, 2021, May 6, 2021, July 21, 2021, and July 26, 2021, respectively), and the underlying neuropathological mechanisms related to conditions such as AD, PD, Depression and Stroke.

Neuro-Zone’s bioassay studies have allowed researchers to assess the effect of Akome’s plant bioactives on various biological targets associated with the neurological indications in question. Positive results emerging from the bioassay studies indicate that Akome’s plant bioactives possess the desired biological effects against Alzheimer’s Disease neuropathological mechanisms, as well as against other neuroinflammatory processes.

Using these positive results Akome and Neuro-Zone are actively mapping out the next stages in the Company’s drug development process.

“The positive results from these studies have demonstrated that Akome is making significant steps towards developing groundbreaking drug formulations that can be used to treat neurological diseases. This is great news for the tens of millions of people who are affected by Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Depression and Stroke, across the globe,” stated Joel Shacker, the Company’s CEO.

About Neuro-Zone
Neuro-Zone is a functional service company supporting drug discovery and research projects in the fields of inflammation and age-related pathologies, including underlying mechanisms of common brain diseases. With their added value deep scientific knowledge and cutting-edge technological platforms, Neuro-Zone studies the cell-cell interactions and biological activity of the Company’s new candidate drugs and provide understanding on the role of the microenvironment in the complex disease scenarios.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic assisted treatments, and the integration of novel delivery systems technology.

The Company has a multi-faceted business approach and incorporates several complementary lines of businesses and units in establishing itself as an industry leader in the rapidly growing and emerging psychedelics market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It is also the holder of 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, under its 100% owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other 100% owned subsidiary, Awakened Biosciences Inc., for additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods.

In addition to the development of psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics which maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics the Company intends to integrate a roll out of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
info@core1labs.com
1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.


