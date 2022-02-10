U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,702.00
    +61.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.25
    -30.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.00
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.55
    -0.89 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,160.95
    +801.63 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.34
    +26.63 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,655.62
    +12.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Core One Labs Expects Imminent Breakthrough to Produce NMT, Precursor to DMT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Core One Labs Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLABF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s press release dated April 21, 2021, the Company’s team of scientists at its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan”) has received positive results and believes that replication of its proprietary recombinant production system (the “Production System”), currently proven and utilized for the production of psilocybin, will result in successful production of API-Grade N-methyltryptamine (NMT) (also known as monomethyl tryptamine (MMT)).

In efforts to replicate their proprietary production system and produce DMT, Vocan scientists have uncovered this important DMT precursor NMT. Identification of this precursor is a leading indication that production of DMT is highly probable.

With the positive identification of NMT in hand, Vocan scientists will initiate further employment of their production system to imminently produce NMT. The sound production of NMT will lend further credence to the scientific methods currently employed, and hypothetically result in the production of DMT.

The identification of this DMT precursor compound is a significant indication that our scientists are on the right path to producing DMT. The successful production of NMT, which we expect to complete in the next few days, will aid in the defence of the hypothesis that our proprietary production system can be replicated to produce multiple API-grade psychedelic compounds. The successful production of DMT would widen the Company’s psychedelic products pipeline, and would further establish the Company as a leading developer in the rapidly growing and competitive psychedelics industry,” stated Joel Shacker, Core One CEO.

Core One aims to be the supplier of choice for those conducting and furthering psychedelics research. As our scientists continually prove up the replication and viability capabilities of their production methods, I believe we are on the track to meeting this goal.

About DMT
DMT, a naturally occurring psychedelic substance, is currently under clinical investigation for the treatment of certain mood disorders. The compound is a primary component of traditional South American entheogenic brews and is traditionally derived from the leaves of a variety of plants endemic to equatorial regions across the globe.

ABOUT CORE ONE LABS INC.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

CORE ONE LABS INC.
Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Email: info@core1labs.com
Telephone: 1-866-347-5058

FOLLOW US:
Website: https://core1labs.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Coreonelabs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Core-One-Labs-Inc-100969251278277/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/core-one-labs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coreonelabsinc/

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Enphase Energy Surges on Rosy Outlook

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, management expects revenue of $420 million to $440 million, which is a strong sequential increase considering this is typically a slow quarter for residential solar. There are also strong growth trends in the battery business.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Is AFRM A Buy Now Or A Sell? What Affirm's Fundamentals, IBD Ratings, Stock Chart Say

    A continued drop through the 50-day line and the 10-week moving average spurs another defensive sell rule.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but shares popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks Hedge Funds Are Talking About

    The financial markets started looking beyond the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022 and inflation and Fed’s interest rates policy took the center stage. S&P 500 Index is down nearly 6% and NASDAQ 100 is down more than 10% so far in 2022, however, especially technology stocks with high growth rates experienced larger losses […]