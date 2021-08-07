U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,135.52
    +1,210.64 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression Toward Clinical Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Core One Labs Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the scientific team of its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) has initiated the next step in their clinical development designs for the use of their patent pending psychedelic formulations AKO001 and AKO003, in the treatment of ischemic stroke and depression, respectively. These studies will further enhance the Company’s knowledge supporting the use of psychedelics as strong candidates in the treatment of these serious neurological and mental health conditions.

As the next step in its clinical development design process, Akome is completing a comprehensive search and rigorous selection process, through which multiple commercial research organizations and academic centers are vetted, to determine a candidate organization to conduct the necessary in vitro and in vivo studies. Once a partner organization is chosen for both the in vivo and in vitro processes, studies can be conducted simultaneously to expedite the process.

Conducting in vitro and in vivo studies are essential in the development of any new pharmaceutical drug treatments. In vitro studies, determine whether a pharmaceutical candidate produces the desired changes on cell cultures and is conducted in test tubes. These studies are usually completed quickly and are designed based on information already presented in the provisional patents that have been filed. In vivo studies test the pharmaceutical candidate in animals with a similar disease to the disease the pharmaceutical is intended to treat in humans. Once both studies are completed clinical trials on humans can begin.

We are excited to announce we have started the process of moving forward in the next step of our clinical trials development for our stroke treatment drug formulation and our depression treatment drug formulation. Identifying a partner with experience, and knowledge of the targeted diseases, will allow Core One to efficiently complete well thought out, and detailed studies,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

ABOUT CORE ONE LABS INC.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORE ONE LABS INC.

Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Email: info@core1labs.com
Telephone: 1-866-347-5058

FOLLOW US:
Website: https://core1labs.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Coreonelabs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Core-One-Labs-Inc-100969251278277/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/core-one-labs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coreonelabsinc/

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.


Recommended Stories

  • Hurry up and wait in the Senate on infrastructure

    The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as a few Republican opponents refused to speed up approval of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide a massive injection of federal money for a range of public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined the Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure toward final votes.

  • ‘Slap in the face’: Lobbyists fume at Biden eviction reversal

    President Joe Biden’s move to reinstate a federal eviction moratorium Tuesday after letting it lapse days earlier marked a huge political loss for the National Association of Realtors and its housing industry allies.

  • Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Tumbling on Friday

    A less than satisfying result from a phase 2 trial with nedosiran makes the company's future difficult to predict.

  • They Don't Want the Shot. They Don't Want Colleagues to Know.

    Vincent Taranto has felt like less of a pariah at work in the last few days. For more than two months, Taranto, 31, was among the only employees required to wear a mask at his job because he was unvaccinated. Though he was wary of the vaccine and skeptical that he was at risk of getting seriously sick, he was concerned that his decision to avoid the shot had left him exposed to judgment from colleagues. “I don’t want to look like the crazy anti-vaxxer to my co-workers,” he said. Sign up for The

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.

  • COVID survivor: 'Have to start my life all over again'

    As her father lay dying last August from the coronavirus at a Georgia hospital, Lindsay Schwarz put her hands on his arms and softly sang him lines from their favorite songs. Eugene Schwarz had been admitted three weeks earlier, but the hospital had not allowed his daughter to visit him for fear of spreading the virus. “I was hugging my father, and it didn’t really feel like my father,” Schwarz said.

  • How to overcome COVID-19 going forward

    We’re back to square one with COVID-19, once again trying to discern the indiscernible, the course of a pandemic. The implications couldn't be larger.

  • Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) were crashing 26.3% lower as of 11:14 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned down approval of Rolontis in treating neutropenia in patients receiving cancer drugs that decrease bone marrow activity. The bad news is obvious: Spectrum won't be able to market the drug as soon as it would like.

  • I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

    Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caut

  • ‘It’s getting worse by the hour.’ Texas is being tested by COVID-19, and we’re weak

    Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2021 Second Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced its financial results and development highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

  • Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

    When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

  • Fauci expects ‘flood’ of vaccine mandates once FDA gives jabs full approval

    “This is a dystopian world we’re living in,” said Dr Fauci as he hoped Americans would listen to their “better angels” and get the vaccine

  • Opponents Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Have A Curious Definition Of 'Freedom'

    Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.

  • Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to sacrifice Florida’s children on the altar of personal freedom

  • Mother who turned down Covid jab makes vaccine plea after baby born at just 1lb 4oz

    ‘Please, take the vaccine. I didn’t. Don’t risk yours and your baby’s life’

  • Sturgis Rally Death Cult Pits Nurses Against Panicked Docs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Allie Geier-Barlow, Monument HealthSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opens Friday, and that means hundreds of thousands of bikers roaring through South Dakota’s rugged Black Hills.They come for the beauty, the beer, and the concerts featuring faded rock stars. They do not come for the COVID-19—though that may not be up to them after last year’s event was widely derided as a superspreader fiasco.Still, health-care w

  • Chicago ER nurse shares fatigue, frustration as cases climb again

    "I do not ever see a day where I'm not gonna wear a mask. I just can't fathom that," ER nurse Bill Kneitz said.

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.