Core Specialty Announces Formation of Equine Division

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the formation of its Equine Division, which represents its 11th Specialty Business Unit. The Equine Division offers a variety of products, including equine mortality, loss of use, and stallion first season coverage. The newly established division comprises uniquely qualified underwriters and claim professionals that represent over 100 years of combined experience in the equine industry.

Kevin Eagen is the President of the Equine Division, having served previously as Vice President of Equine/Bloodstock at HDI Global, as well as Sr. Production Underwriter at Great American Insurance. A lifelong horseman, owner, and breeder, Kevin has specific hands-on knowledge of the show horse and Thoroughbred industries coupled with over 15 years of experience in the Equine insurance.

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “we are delighted that Kevin Eagen has joined Core Specialty to form our Equine Division, which is our 11th specialty insurance business unit. Kevin is an executive we know well, and he will lead a team that will continue to build on our strategic and dynamic vision for Core Specialty.”

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, U.S. admitted markets insurers. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

