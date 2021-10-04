U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.00
    -17.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,056.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,681.00
    -80.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.80
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2100
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,652.29
    -153.98 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.61
    -10.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

CoreBone Raises $3.7 Million Investment to Commercialize its Bioactive Bone Graft Material for Dental and Orthopedic Treatments & Expand Activity in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreBone, a company that produces bioactive, coral-based bone graft material, announced that it has completed an investment round of $3.7 million. The Guangzhou Sino-Israel Biotech Investment Fund ("GIBF"), which focuses on introducing Israeli medical technologies to the Chinese market, invested $3 million in CoreBone's Chinese subsidiary; The Trendlines Group and Agriline (a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary) invested $700,000. The funds will be used for extending CoreBone's commercial global presence, primarily in China, which is the world's fastest growing market.

Corals grown in the south of Israel, in a closed, controlled aquatic (aquarium) system are used to produce bioactive bone graft material.
Corals grown in the south of Israel, in a closed, controlled aquatic (aquarium) system are used to produce bioactive bone graft material.

CoreBone develops and sells bioactive bone graft material for dental and orthopedic indications. It is the only company that uses cultured coral for bone grafting. Corals are grown on Moshav Ein Yahav in the south of Israel, in a closed, controlled aquatic (aquarium) system using proprietary technology and laboratory-made sea water enriched with bioactive nutrients and CoreBone's own coral breeding source. The coral has similar properties to human or animal bones and replaces the need for using animal or human bone for bone grafting. This eliminates the risk of disease transfer associated with these products. In China, the import of foreign human-derived bone grafts is banned – creating a tremendous growth opportunity for CoreBone's products.

Commenting on the investment, CoreBone CEO Ohad Schwartz said, "This investment in CoreBone will accelerate our sales efforts in China. CoreBone's graft material provides all the required bone formation qualities and more, without the limitations associated with animal or human sources. We are excited to bring this alternative technology to the bone graft market worldwide."

Prof. Shlomo Noy, GIBF's Managing Partner and Chief Medical Officer, said: "CoreBone's Chinese subsidiary started in the technological incubator that our group is managing in Guangzhou according to the principles of the renowned Israeli incubation system. The current subsequent investment by our fund is therefore another great example for our unique success in bringing Israeli companies to China, while protecting their IP and maintaining their own control and management over the Chinese subsidiary. During the incubation period, we had a chance to work closely with CoreBone's team and to make significant progress towards Chinese regulatory approval for its unique products. We are confident that CoreBone will be successful in fulfilling the great unmet medical need it is targeting, partly by our unique capability to perform clinical trials in China."

About Corebone

CoreBone has developed, and is distributing, bioactive, coral-based bone graft material that provides a natural alternative to synthetic or human and animal-derived (bovine, porcine) bone graft material for dental and orthopedic indications. CoreBone is a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), with support from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Contact Information

Ohad Schwartz
+972.52.260.5252
info@core-bone.com
https://core-bone.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corebone-raises-3-7-million-investment-to-commercialize-its-bioactive-bone-graft-material-for-dental-and-orthopedic-treatments--expand-activity-in-china-301391506.html

SOURCE CoreBone

Recommended Stories

  • 144 Satellites, 4 Space Rivals, 1 Big Opportunity

    "Star Wars" is back, and it will mean big money for American defense contractors. Nearly four decades ago, President Ronald Reagan first proposed the Strategic Defense Initiative, a.k.a. "Star Wars", to protect the American homeland from attack by foreign missiles.

  • The unanswered questions around COVID-19's origins

    As the world nears two years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, there's still a lot more we don't know about SARS-CoV-2's origins than we do know.Why it matters: Accurately determining the causes of COVID-19 will go a long way toward informing what can and should be done to prevent the next pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported the WHO is reviving its stall

  • Forget Sourdough Starters. Making Bread Was the Second-Worst Job in the Ancient World.

    David Rogers/GettyBaking can be hard work: it takes time, elbow grease, and patience. But the effort lockdown-bakers expend in kneading is nothing in comparison to the processing that turns grain into flour. If you wanted to make flour today, the internet advises that you use a coffee grinder; if you wanted to do it at scale in antiquity, you needed a mill. Working a mill, however, was one of the most feared and laborious tasks in the ancient world. It was a punishment for rebellious enslaved wo

  • Medicine award kicks off week of Nobel Prize announcements

    The first of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is announced Monday with the naming of the winner, or winners, in the field of physiology or medicine. A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient after 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT). Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

  • What is the smallest animal ever?

    The world's smallest frog can fit on a dime. E.N. Rittmeyer et al. (2012) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. What is the smallest animal ever? – Peter, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts The biggest animal in the world is easy to see, if you know where to look. Living in every ocean except the Arctic, the blue whale is the largest animal on Earth — weighing as much as 200 tons with a

  • Nasa says Jeff Bezos’s space company is ‘prioritising itself over every other person alive today’

    Blue Origin’s protests to SpaceX winning bid to build lunar lander could ultimately lead to ‘shelved mission’, newly uncovered filings reveal

  • Hitting the Books: Why that one uncle of yours continually refuses to believe in climate change

    In How to Talk to a Science Denier, Lee McIntyre examines the phenomenon of denialism and explains how you can most effectively address your relatives' misplaced concerns over everything from mRNA vaccines to why the Earth isn't actually flat.

  • Covid vaccines a shoo-in? Medicine opens Nobel season

    The Nobel season opens on Monday with the pioneers of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and immune system research tipped for the medicine prize, which kicks off a week of awards against the backdrop of the pandemic.

  • The Psychedelics Industry Could Offer a Whole New Approach to Work

    Psychedelics offer a way to look at professional and economic systems more, well, psychedelically

  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Allegations of safety issues at company

    Former employees pen an open letter saying the company is rife with sexism and lax on safety.

  • European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury

    A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system's innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025. The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet's gravity to slow the spacecraft down. After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.

  • Carbon storage deep in the sea could be boosted by supercharged compounds

    Magnesium can supercharge the formation of water molecules that can trap carbon dioxide in the ocean.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • American Airlines, Alaska, JetBlue Orders Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations

    More airlines are telling employees they’ll have to get Covid-19 vaccinations as carriers move to comply with new rules for companies that do business with the federal government.

  • Evergrande shares suspended amid rescue deal rumours - live updates

    Supermarket shortages are a good thing, says Tory MP FTSE 100 inches higher Bootle: Only Thatcherism 2.0 can cure Tories of their lurch to the Left Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These Stocks Raised Their Dividends Last Week

    Honeywell, Starbucks, and CenterPoint Energy all raised dividends last week in a light stretch for such actions.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 4366.00 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December E-mini S&P 500 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4366.00.

  • Your oil furnace could be a $1 million catastrophe waiting to happen

    Leaks can destroy your life savings if you don't ask for the right home insurance.