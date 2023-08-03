Corebridge Financial Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Corebridge Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:CRBG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Corebridge Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Alan Colberg made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$687k worth of shares at a price of US$23.16 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.97 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Alan Colberg.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Corebridge Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Corebridge Financial insiders own about US$9.6m worth of shares (which is 0.08% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corebridge Financial Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Corebridge Financial shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Corebridge Financial insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Corebridge Financial.

