Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of March, with investors receiving $0.23 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Corebridge Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Corebridge Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 38%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Corebridge Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Corebridge Financial has seen EPS rising for the last three years, at 21% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Corebridge Financial could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Corebridge Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

