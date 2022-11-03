U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

CoreCard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences 2022

CoreCard Corporation
·1 min read
CoreCard Corporation
CoreCard Corporation

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Monday, November 14, 2022, CoreCard will participate in the Citi FinTech Conference in New York, NY.

  • On Thursday, November 17, 2022, CoreCard will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN.

  • On Thursday, December 8, 2022, CoreCard will present at the DA Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference in New York, NY.

If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at either conference, please reach out to the respective bank.

About CoreCard
CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD] provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

For further information, visit www.corecard.com.

Investor Contact:
CoreCardIR@icrinc.com


