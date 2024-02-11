CoreCivic, Inc. Just Recorded A 8.8% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.4% to US$14.84. CoreCivic reported US$1.9b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 beat expectations, being 8.8% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CoreCivic's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.95b in 2024. This reflects an okay 2.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 16% to US$0.70. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.77 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 6.5% to US$16.50, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CoreCivic analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CoreCivic is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that CoreCivic is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 2.8% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.8% per year. Although CoreCivic's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that CoreCivic's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CoreCivic. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.

