Is CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Potentially Undervalued?

While CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at CoreCivic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is CoreCivic Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, CoreCivic seems to be fairly priced at around 18.17% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CoreCivic today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $8.75, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, CoreCivic’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of CoreCivic look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CoreCivic, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CXW appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CXW for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CXW should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that CoreCivic is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

