CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CoreCivic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$170m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$304m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, CoreCivic has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured CoreCivic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CoreCivic here for free.

What Can We Tell From CoreCivic's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at CoreCivic. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on CoreCivic becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On CoreCivic's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 20% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

