CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm to Participate in Cloud Comms Summit "CEO Lightning Round" Panel on September 21

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 /CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Rihm will participate in the Cloud Communications Alliance's Cloud Comms Summit, taking place virtually on September 21 and 22, 2021. Rihm will join the CEO Lightning Round panel, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on September 21. The CEO Lightning Round features prominent cloud communications executives offering insights on how providers can develop dynamic cultures and implement effective strategies to meet evolving market demands.

The Cloud Comms Summit is one of the most respected conferences in cloud communications. Executives, decision-makers, and thought leaders from across the industry gather for two days of panels, networking, and discussions around the issues and trends driving the future of cloud communications. This year's Summit is set to include conversations focused on enhancing customer experience with contact center solutions, how to differentiate cloud services in a crowded marketplace, and the future of collaboration in an increasingly remote and hybrid workplace.

Alan Rihm was named to the CCA's Board of Directors in 2020, joining a group of esteemed executives who support the success of global cloud providers. The CCA's community of visionary SaaS leaders have decades of experience delivering hosted infrastructures, leveraging the organization to share best practices and hone their market expertise.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining the CEO Lightning Round, and for the opportunity to share insights, learn, and engage with industry peers," said Rihm. "The last 18 months have certainly been interesting, with many sudden and unprecedented changes to the status quo. It's led to a great deal of purposeful experimentation, and to challenging assumptions we all took for granted before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, our team has been able to stay focused on how to best serve our channel partners and their customers, and that's led to tremendous growth and stability in our ecosystem. I'm looking forward to the virtual event and plan to share those learnings about how we've stayed grounded, productive, and thriving with the attendees of the Cloud Comms Summit."

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, CoreDial provides channel partners with high quality, reliable and margin-rich UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, serving an expanding base of more than 850 resellers and MSPs. The company recently launched its new "CoreDial Max" co-branded channel program in August, catering to channel organizations that want to offer CoreDial's award-winning CoreNexa cloud communications solutions, but without the requirements of invoicing, collections, taxation, and other back-office processes. In addition, the company introduced its latest platform innovation in spring of this year: CoreNexa 7.0, featuring next-gen voice, video, messaging and collaboration capabilities designed to enhance, supplement, or replace traditional physical office spaces. CoreDial is delighted to have Alan Rihm participate in the Cloud Comms Summit again this year, to help identify and address the pain points of real-world partners in the rapidly developing landscape of cloud-based solutions.

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa™ platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com.

