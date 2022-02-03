U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

CoreLogic and Openly Join Forces to Deliver Best in Class Homeowners Claims Service Through the Claims Connect(TM) Platform

·3 min read

Alliance provides Openly's policyholders with a streamlined claims process through CoreLogic's innovative and secure claim management service

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 /CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, has announced the immediate availability of its world-class claim management services, including its Claims Connect™ platform, to all customers of Openly, the premium homeowners' insurance provider.

Designed to streamline the claim process through an intuitive, integrated digital ecosystem, the Claims Connect platform leverages advanced technology for the benefit of homeowners and independent agents who are Openly customers. The net result is an experience designed to help policyholders manage the challenges of property restoration more quickly, efficiently, and accurately.

Openly has seen rapid growth since it launched in 2017 and has over 12,000 independent agents offering its product to homeowners. This collaboration is a testament to Openly's trust in CoreLogic to deliver a richer experience to its growing number of customers in 2022 and beyond.

Offering enhanced access to claims data for enhanced business reporting and insight, the Claims Connect solution suite can help insurance providers realize their digital transformation goals, including:

  • A more flexible, cloud-based platform that supports collaboration across the insurance supply chain and simplifies property claim workflow

  • Combination of property data and insights for easier integration with InsurTech solutions and weather verification services

  • End-to-end workflow management to help provide better experiences for both adjusters and policyholders

"CoreLogic's technology, paired with Openly's platform, is the path to modernization for the claims process," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "We're thrilled to be working with the CoreLogic team to deliver a better, more efficient and digitized claims experience to our independent agents and homeowners."

"At CoreLogic, our goal is to deliver a customer-first experience with exceptional innovation and service." said Jake Labrie, president of the Carrier Business Unit for CoreLogic. "Our customer-centric approach is inclusive of policyholder, adjuster, vendor and claim leadership objectives achieved through digital transformation and we are proud to be part of the Openly story."

About Openly

Openly is a technology driven premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, CLAIMS CONNECT and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact (CoreLogic)

Robin Wachner
CoreLogic
newsmedia@corelogic.com

Media Contact (Openly)

Jamie Kemp
Caliber Corporate Advisers
jamie@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Openly



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687196/CoreLogic-and-Openly-Join-Forces-to-Deliver-Best-in-Class-Homeowners-Claims-Service-Through-the-Claims-ConnectTM-Platform

