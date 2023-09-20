Coreo AG's (ETR:CORE) Path To Profitability

Coreo AG (ETR:CORE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Coreo AG operates as a real estate company in Germany. The €8.3m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €1.9m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Coreo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Coreo, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €720k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 98%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Coreo's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Coreo is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

