Coreo AG's (ETR:CORE) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Coreo AG's (ETR:CORE) future prospects. Coreo AG operates as a real estate company in Germany. The €5.9m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €1.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €1.6m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Coreo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the German Capital Markets analysts is that Coreo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €1.6m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 101% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Coreo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Coreo currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

