U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,939.34
    +40.53 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,485.59
    +188.57 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,398.67
    +329.84 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,338.54
    +52.86 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.12
    +1.68 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3991
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4820
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,639.04
    +1,326.20 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.13
    +37.43 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

CorePoint Lodging Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CorePoint Lodging Inc.
·35 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”), a pure play select-service hotel owner strategically focused on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Net loss of $(42) million, or $(0.74) loss per fully diluted share

  • Comparable RevPAR of $32.03, a decrease of 43.2% from the same period in 2019 with 339 basis points of RevPAR Index market share gain

  • Adjusted EBITDAre of $(5) million

  • Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders of $(14) million, or $(0.25) per fully diluted share

  • All of the Company’s hotels are currently open and operational

  • Sold 11 non-core hotels for a combined gross sales price of approximately $48 million during the quarter, resulting in a total of 61 non-core hotels sold during 2020 for a combined gross sales price of $274 million

  • The Company repaid $57 million in total debt during the quarter, resulting in a total of $221 million repaid during 2020

  • Subsequent to year end, sold 8 non-core hotels for a gross sales price of approximately $38 million, resulting in a total of 113 non-core hotels sold since March 2019 for a combined gross sales price of approximately $489 million

  • Subsequent to year end, the Company amended its Revolving Credit Facility to extend the maturity date to May 2022; repaid $38 million in total debt, including $5 million of revolver debt

  • An additional 31 hotels are under contract with qualified buyers, expected to generate approximately $185 million of gross proceeds, and expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021, subject to market and other conditions

“Our portfolio of select-service hotels continued to outperform the broader lodging market. We were also able to achieve property level breakeven for the fourth quarter, which includes the seasonally low demand periods in November and December,” noted Keith Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer of CorePoint. “Our focus is on the midscale segments, and the positioning of our hotels is mostly in suburban, drive-to destination, and interstate-adjacent locations, which have outperformed urban markets in recent quarters. With the fourth quarter and the first quarter historically our slower non-peak seasons, we remain committed to highly focused cost containment initiatives.”

Mr. Cline added, “Our real estate strategy is creating value for our shareholders. During 2020, we closed on the sale of 61 hotels for gross proceeds of $274 million and have paid down $221 million of total debt. These sales have been completed at attractive valuations, including a 2019 revenue multiple of approximately 2.6 times and a 2019 hotel adjusted EBITDAre multiple of 21 times. Based on the hotels sold to date in 2021 and those under contract, we continue to have significant positive momentum in our non-core disposition strategy.”

Selected Statistical and Financial Data
(Unaudited, $ in millions, except RevPAR and ADR)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Net loss

$

(42

)

$

(154

)

72.7

%

$

(178

)

$

(212

)

16.0

%

Total revenues

$

86

$

170

(49.4

%)

$

411

$

812

(49.4

%)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(5

)

$

19

(126.3

%)

$

5

$

146

(96.6

%)

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

(14

)

$

10

(240.0

%)

$

(28

)

$

91

(130.8

%)

Comparable Occupancy (1)

47.0

%

63.4

%

(1,640) bps

47.6

%

67.9

%

(2,030) bps

Comparable ADR (1)

$

68.10

$

88.91

(23.4

%)

$

76.25

$

94.06

(18.9

%)

Comparable RevPAR (1)

$

32.03

$

56.40

(43.2

%)

$

36.30

$

63.87

(43.2

%)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1)

%

17.0

%

(1,700) bps

6.9

%

23.7

%

(1,680) bps

____________________
(1) Comparable Hotels includes 202 hotels of the total 209 hotels owned as of December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

The Company reported net loss of $(42) million, or $(0.74) loss per fully diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $(154) million, or $(2.73) loss per fully diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Decreases in year-over-year revenues were more than offset by lower operating expenses.

Comparable RevPAR for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 43.2% over the same period of 2019 with 339 basis points of RevPAR Index market share gains. The decline in comparable RevPAR was driven by a 23.4% decrease in comparable ADR and 1,640 bps decrease in comparable occupancy. The decline in occupancy was primarily driven by a significant reduction in hotel demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Top performing markets included Sacramento and San Diego, California, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida and Central Florida.

Adjusted EBITDAre for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(5) million as compared to $19 million for the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreases in rooms revenue, including the impact of sold hotels and a reduction in room demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations Update and Measures to Mitigate Impact of COVID-19

Due to the operational and financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and requirements from state and local government and public health authorities, CorePoint, along with its third-party manager, temporarily did not accept transient guests or most other reservations at 30 of the Company’s hotels, beginning in late March, 2020, in order to minimize ongoing operating expenses and conserve cash. By early August 2020, the Company had resumed operations at all of its locations.

Comparable occupancy by month during the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the seasonal adjustment for the lower occupancy months of November and December. The Company’s hotels’ room demand continued to benefit from leisure travel, certain segments of corporate travel related to essential businesses and being located in drive-to destinations. The following table summarizes select operating statistics for the months of October, November, and December 2020:

Comparable Occupancy

Comparable ADR

Comparable RevPAR

October 2020

51.8

%

$

70.61

$

36.55

November 2020

45.3

%

$

66.78

$

30.26

December 2020

44.0

%

$

66.47

$

29.23

The Company continues to implement the following measures to control costs and preserve capital to mitigate the ongoing operational and financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Reducing staffing levels, eliminating non-essential amenity offerings, minimizing spending at all hotels, and closing sections and/or floors at some hotels to maximize efficiencies.

  • Deferring all non-essential capital investments and expenditures until such time as operations achieve pre-COVID-19 levels, with the exception of life safety and critical operational needs.

  • Implementing cost containment measures with respect to all other corporate spending.

Dispositions

Since CorePoint announced its initial non-core disposition program of 78 hotels in March 2019, 71 of these hotels have been successfully sold for a combined gross sales price of approximately $283 million. The Company’s expanded non-core disposition program announced in March 2020 includes an additional phase two group of 132 hotels. Of the phase two hotels, 42 have been successfully sold for a combined gross sales price of approximately $206 million and an additional 31 phase two hotels are under contract with qualified buyers, expected to generate approximately $185 million in gross proceeds. There can be no assurance as to the timing of any future sales or whether such sales will be completed at all. The company is unable to forecast at this time the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the timing of or gross proceeds from asset sales.

Hotel Disposition Summary ($ in millions):

Phase 1

Phase 2

Total

Total number of non-core hotels:

78

132

210

Full year 2019:

Number of hotels sold

43

1

44

Gross proceeds

$

173

$

4

$

177

Portion of net proceeds used to repay debt

$

111

$

3

$

114

Fourth quarter 2020:

Number of hotels sold

3

8

11

Gross proceeds

$

11

$

37

$

48

Portion of net proceeds used to repay debt

$

10

$

32

$

42

Full year 2020:

Number of hotels sold

26

35

61

Gross proceeds

$

103

$

171

$

274

Portion of net proceeds used to repay debt

$

64

$

132

$

196

First quarter 2021 (to date):

Number of hotels sold

2

6

8

Gross proceeds

$

7

$

31

$

38

Portion of net proceeds used to repay debt

$

6

$

27

$

33

Capital Investments

The Company invested approximately $6 million in capital improvements in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding hurricane restoration costs, the Company invested approximately $4 million in capital improvements during the quarter. As previously disclosed, CorePoint is currently deferring all non-essential capital investments and expenditures, with the exception of life safety or critical operational needs, resulting in an expected annual capital spend estimate of $15 million to $20 million, excluding any hurricane restoration costs which are predominantly covered by insurance proceeds.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $143 million, excluding lender and other escrows of approximately $35 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total debt principal outstanding of $810 million, which consisted of the following:

(Unaudited, $ in millions)

Debt

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Principal Balance
Outstanding

CMBS Loan (1)(2)

L + 2.82%

June 2025

$

725

Revolving Credit Facility (3)

L + 5.00%

May 2021

85

Total

$

810

____________________

(1) Maturity date assumes the exercise of all borrower extension options. The next maturity date is June 2021, with borrower options to extend the maturity date for four successive terms of one year each. In June 2020, the borrower extended the CMBS Facility to June 2021 under the first extension option. Amount shown represents gross principal balance outstanding.

(2) As noted in the Hotel Disposition Summary table above, the Company used approximately $33 million of net proceeds from its asset sales to reduce the CMBS principal balance outstanding to $692 million as of today.

(3) $85 million Revolving Credit Facility. In connection with the amendment of the Revolving Credit Facility, the maturity of the Revolving Credit Facility was extended to May 30, 2022. Subsequent to year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repaid an additional $5 million of its drawn amount to reduce the principal balance outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility to $80 million as of today. The current interest rate is L+6.00%.

Subsequent to year end, the Company amended its Revolving Credit Facility to extend the maturity date to May 30, 2022. The loan amendment does not contain a total net leverage or interest coverage financial covenant through the extended maturity date. As part of the amendment process, the Company agreed to repay $20 million of the $85 million outstanding ($5 million upon execution of the loan amendment and then $5 million per month starting in June 2021 through August 2021) and comply with a minimum liquidity covenant of $85 million (subject to certain dollar-for-dollar reductions in respect of 100% of such monthly payments utilized to repay the Revolving Credit Facility, other than the required $5 million upfront repayment). In addition, should unrestricted cash exceed $100 million at the end of any month starting in September 2021, the Company agreed to repay an incremental $5 million per month (capped at a maximum of $10 million in total incremental repayments). Any such incremental repayments would reduce the minimum liquidity covenant (dollar-for-dollar reductions with respect of 50% of any amounts utilized to repay the Revolving Credit Facility). Additionally, the amendment also includes a 100-basis point per annum increase in interest rate spread, with continued restrictions on the Company’s ability to make common stock dividend payments (except to the extent required to maintain REIT status), make investments and to incur additional indebtedness above certain levels, subject to certain exceptions.

Dividends

As previously disclosed, the Company has currently suspended its common stock dividend, resulting in the preservation of approximately $11 million of cash per quarter, or approximately $45 million on an annualized basis. All future dividends will be at the sole discretion of CorePoint’s Board of Directors and will depend upon, among other things compliance with debt covenants and maintenance of our REIT qualification.

Wyndham Settlement Update
As part of the previously disclosed settlement agreement (the “Wyndham Settlement”), Wyndham agreed to provide enhanced revenue tools, systems and processes. The implementation was required under the Wyndham Settlement to be completed by no later than the end of 2020. We are currently engaged in ongoing discussions with Wyndham regarding the rollout and final acceptance of the revenue tool replacement.

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, CorePoint has received cash payments totaling approximately $34 million from Wyndham, including approximately $1 million received in the fourth quarter of 2020, in accordance with the terms of the settlement. CorePoint expects to receive the remaining approximately $3 million of settlement payments from Wyndham by no later than June 2021.

For more information regarding the settlement, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the SEC on October 23, 2019.

Earnings Call and Webcast

The Company will host a quarterly conference call for investors and other interested parties later today beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 4835839. Participants may also access the call by visiting our investor relations website at www.corepoint.com/investors. You are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 18, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 4835839.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of any measures taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, our expectations with respect to our non-core property disposition strategy and with respect to the Wyndham Settlement, as well as other statements representing management’s beliefs about future events, transactions, strategies, operations and financial results and other non-historical statements. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as “assume,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is targeting,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “goal,” “seek,” “hope,” “aim,” “continue” and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others: business, financial and operating risks inherent to the lodging industry; macroeconomic and other factors beyond our control, including without limitation the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemics or outbreaks of contagious disease; the geographic concentration of our hotels; our inability to compete effectively; our concentration in the La Quinta brand; our dependence on the performance of LQ Management L.L.C. and other third-party hotel managers and franchisors; covenants in our hotel management and franchise agreements that limit or restrict the sale of our hotels; risks posed by our disposition activities, including our ability to contract with qualified buyers and the risk that purchasers may not have the access to capital or meet other requirements; risks resulting from significant investments in real estate; cyber threats and the risk of data breaches or disruptions of technology information systems; the growth of internet reservation channels; disruptions to the functioning or transition of the reservation systems, accounting systems or other technology programs for our hotels, and other technology programs and system upgrades; and our substantial indebtedness, including restrictions imposed on our ability to access our cash. Additional risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, as such factors may be updated or superseded from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors and we note that the COVID-19 pandemic may have the effect of heightening many of the risks and uncertainties described. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and are expressed in good faith, such expectations may not prove to be correct and persons reading this communication are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only to expectations as of the date of this communication. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this press release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release including FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margin. All such non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited. Please see the tables to this press release for definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) for historical periods.

About CorePoint

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The portfolio consists of La Quinta branded hotels. For more information, please visit CorePoint’s website at www.corepoint.com.

Contact:

Becky Roseberry
SVP - Finance and Investor Relations
214-501-5535
investorrelations@corepoint.com

CorePoint Lodging Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($ in millions, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets:

Real estate

Land

$

511

$

604

Buildings and improvements

1,813

2,162

Furniture, fixtures, and other equipment

293

347

Gross operating real estate

2,617

3,113

Less accumulated depreciation

(1,083

)

(1,216

)

Net operating real estate

1,534

1,897

Construction in progress

5

14

Total real estate, net

1,539

1,911

Right of use assets

16

21

Cash and cash equivalents

143

101

Accounts receivable, net

13

33

Other assets

55

43

Total Assets

$

1,766

$

2,109

Liabilities and Equity:

Liabilities:

Debt, net

$

810

$

915

Mandatorily redeemable preferred shares

15

15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

48

82

Dividends payable

11

Other liabilities

36

43

Deferred tax liabilities

6

Total Liabilities

909

1,072

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1.0 billion shares authorized; 58.0 million and 57.2 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1

1

Additional paid-in-capital

963

954

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(109

)

80

Noncontrolling interest

2

2

Total Equity

857

1,037

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,766

$

2,109

CorePoint Lodging Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:

Rooms

$

83

$

166

$

401

$

795

Other

3

4

10

17

Total Revenues

86

170

411

812

Operating Expenses:

Rooms

49

89

220

383

Other departmental and support

17

26

76

119

Property tax, insurance and other

14

18

59

73

Management and royalty fees

8

16

40

80

Corporate general and administrative

7

10

28

41

Depreciation and amortization

38

44

159

181

Impairment loss

141

54

141

Loss (gain) on casualty

2

3

(5

)

(2

)

Gain on sales of real estate

(12

)

(16

)

(71

)

(32

)

Total Operating Expenses

123

331

560

984

Operating Loss

(37

)

(161

)

(149

)

(172

)

Other Income (Expenses):

Interest expense

(8

)

(16

)

(43

)

(69

)

Other income, net

23

5

33

Total Other Expenses, net

(8

)

7

(38

)

(36

)

Loss before income taxes

(45

)

(154

)

(187

)

(208

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

3

9

(4

)

Net loss

$

(42

)

$

(154

)

$

(178

)

$

(212

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

56.7

56.4

56.6

57.1

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.74

)

$

(2.73

)

$

(3.14

)

$

(3.71

)

RECONCILIATIONS

The tables below provide a reconciliation of Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, EBITDAre and EBITDA to net income (loss), and a reconciliation of FFO and Adjusted FFO to net income (loss). We believe this financial information provides meaningful supplemental information because it represents how management views the business and reviews our operating performance. It is also used by management when publicly providing the business outlook. See the definitions of “EBITDA,” “EBITDAre,” “Adjusted EBITDAre,” “Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre,” “FFO” and “Adjusted FFO,” for a further explanation of the use of these measures.

“EBITDA.” Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is a commonly used measure in many REIT and non-REIT related industries. We believe EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance because it provides an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, and to make capital expenditures. We calculate EBITDA excluding discontinued operations. EBITDA is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is independent of a company’s capital structure.

“EBITDAre.” We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA adjusted for gains or losses on the disposition of properties, impairments, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period.

“Adjusted EBITDAre.” Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated as EBITDAre adjusted for certain items, such as restructuring and separation transaction expenses, acquisition transaction expenses, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

The Company believes that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful information to investors about it and its financial condition and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are among the measures used by the Company’s management to evaluate its operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions; and (ii) EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in and apart from the Company’s industry sector.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized terms under GAAP, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered either in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that these measures:

  • do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;

  • do not reflect the Company’s interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on its indebtedness;

  • do not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

  • do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre do not include gains or losses on the disposition of properties which may be material to our operating performance and cash flow;

  • do not reflect the impact on earnings or changes resulting from matters that the Company considers not to be indicative of our future operations, including but not limited to discontinued operations, impairment, acquisition and disposition activities and restructuring expenses;

  • although depreciation, amortization and impairment are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated, amortized or impaired will often have to be replaced, upgraded or repositioned in the future, and EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

  • other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as a replacement to net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP, discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of its business or as measures of cash that will be available to the Company to meet its obligations.

“Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre” measures property-level results at the Company’s Comparable hotels before corporate-level expenses and is a key measure of a hotel’s profitability. The Company presents Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre to help the Company and its investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the Company’s properties.

“Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margin” represents the ratio of Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre to total revenues.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) and “Adjusted FFO”. We present Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders and Nareit FFO per diluted share (as defined below) as non-GAAP measures of our performance. We calculate funds from operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders for a given operating period in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses on sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of real estate assets, discontinued operations, income taxes related to sales of certain real estate assets, and the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect our pro rata share of the FFO of those entities on the same basis. Since real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For these reasons, Nareit adopted the FFO metric in order to promote an industry wide measure of REIT operating performance. We believe Nareit FFO provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs. Our presentation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the terms in accordance with the current Nareit definition, or that interpret the current Nareit definition differently than we do. We calculate Nareit FFO per diluted share as our Nareit FFO divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding during a given operating period.

We also present Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. Management historically has made the adjustments detailed below in evaluating our performance and in our annual budget process. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted FFO provides useful supplemental information that is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We adjust Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders for the following items, and refer to this measure as Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders: transaction expense associated with the potential disposition of or acquisition of real estate or businesses; severance expense; share-based compensation expense; litigation gains and losses outside the ordinary course of business; amortization of deferred financing costs; reorganization costs and separation transaction expenses; loss on early extinguishment of debt; straight-line ground lease expense; casualty losses; deferred tax expense; and other items that we believe are not representative of our current or future operating performance.

Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders and Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered either in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Nareit FFO is not an indication of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to fund dividends. Nareit FFO is also not a useful measure in evaluating net asset value because impairments are taken into account in determining net asset value but not in determining Nareit FFO. Investors are cautioned that we may not recover any impairment charges in the future. Accordingly, Nareit FFO should be reviewed in connection with GAAP measurements. We believe our presentation of Nareit FFO is in accordance with the Nareit definition; however, our Nareit FFO may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

ADJUSTED EBITDAre NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(42

)

$

(154

)

$

(178

)

$

(212

)

Interest expense

8

16

43

69

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3

)

(9

)

4

Depreciation and amortization

38

44

159

181

EBITDA

1

(94

)

15

42

Impairment loss

141

54

141

Gain on sales of real estate

(12

)

(16

)

(71

)

(32

)

Loss (gain) on casualty

2

3

(5

)

(2

)

EBITDAre

(9

)

34

(7

)

149

Equity-based compensation expense

2

3

10

9

Severance expense

1

1

1

7

Spin-Off and reorganization expenses

4

Wyndham Settlement, net

(19

)

(19

)

Deposits forfeited from terminated sale contracts

(1

)

Other, net

1

2

(4

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(5

)

$

19

$

5

$

146

Additional information:

  • Other, net represents income and expenses that are not representative of our current or future operating performance. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, other, net includes $0 million and $4 million of business interruption insurance proceeds, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, other, net includes business interruption insurance proceeds of $1 million and $11 million, respectively.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we sold 11 properties for a gross sales price of approximately $48 million. The resulting gain was $12 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we sold 61 properties for a gross sales price of approximately $274 million. The resulting gain was $71 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we sold 20 hotels for gross proceeds of $83 million. The resulting gain was $16 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we sold 44 hotels for gross proceeds of $177 million. The resulting gain was $32 million. The GAAP reported gain on sales for all periods, which are included in net loss, have been excluded in the calculations of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

  • Severance expense includes related equity-based compensation expense and, in 2020, includes severance of hotel personnel.

  • During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded $20 million in other income as part of the Wyndham Settlement to offset declines incurred due to the disruptions related to changes in revenue management and other booking tools and processes by our manager in 2019. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we collected $6 million and $11 million, respectively, related to the Wyndham Settlement. The Wyndham settlement amount shown above is net of associated legal costs. During 2019, the Company also collected $17 million as part of the Wyndham settlement related to final settlement of income tax matters, which was adjusted to retained earnings and is not reflected above.

HOTEL ADJUSTED EBITDA AND TOTAL REVENUES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Year Ended
December 31, 2020

Year Ended
December 31, 2019

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(5

)

$

19

$

5

$

146

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

5

5

17

20

Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre

24

22

166

Impact of non-comparable hotels(2)

3

(16

)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre(3)

$

$

24

$

25

$

150


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Year Ended
December 31, 2020

Year Ended
December 31, 2019

Total Revenues

$

86

$

170

$

411

$

812

Impact of non-comparable hotels(2)

(6

)

(29

)

(48

)

(178

)

Comparable Hotel Revenues(3)

$

80

$

141

$

363

$

634

____________________

(1) Reflects adjustments to exclude the effects of corporate general and administrative costs.

(2) Includes the impact of hotels sold and the 7 properties with casualty related displacements that are excluded from the Comparable Hotels.

(3) Comparable Hotels includes 202 hotels of the total 209 hotels owned as of December 31, 2020.

ADJUSTED FFO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(42

)

$

(154

)

$

(178

)

$

(212

)

Depreciation and amortization

38

44

159

181

Impairment loss

141

54

141

Gain on sales of real estate

(12

)

(16

)

(71

)

(32

)

Loss (gain) on casualty

2

3

(5

)

(2

)

Nareit defined FFO attributable to common stockholders

(14

)

18

(41

)

76

Equity-based compensation expense

2

3

10

9

Non-cash income tax expense (benefit)

(4

)

(1

)

(6

)

(1

)

Amortization expense of deferred financing costs

4

7

15

Severance expense

1

1

1

7

Spin-Off and reorganization expenses

4

Wyndham Settlement, net

(19

)

(19

)

Deposits forfeited from terminated sale contracts

(1

)

Other, net

1

2

(4

)

Income tax effect of adjustments

4

4

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

(14

)

$

10

$

(28

)

$

91

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

56.7

57.3

56.6

58.1

Adjusted funds from operations per share, diluted

$

(0.25

)

$

0.17

$

(0.49

)

$

1.57

Additional information:

  • Other, net represents income and expenses that are not representative of our current or future operating performance. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, other, net includes $0 million and $4 million of business interruption insurance proceeds, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, other, net includes business interruption insurance proceeds of $1 million and $11 million, respectively.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we sold 11 properties for a gross sales price of approximately $48 million. The resulting gain was $12 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we sold 61 properties for a gross sales price of approximately $274 million. The resulting gain was $71 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we sold 20 hotels for gross proceeds of $83 million. The resulting gain was $16 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we sold 44 hotels for gross proceeds of $177 million. The resulting gain was $32 million. The GAAP reported gain on sales for all periods, which are included in net loss, have been excluded in the calculations of Nareit defined FFO attributable to common stockholders and Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders.

  • Severance expense includes related equity-based compensation expense and, in 2020, includes severance of hotel personnel.

  • During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded $20 million in other income as part of the Wyndham Settlement to offset declines incurred due to the disruptions related to changes in revenue management and other booking tools and processes by our manager in 2019. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we collected $6 million and $11 million, respectively, related to the Wyndham Settlement. The Wyndham settlement amount shown above is net of associated legal costs. During 2019, Company also collected $17 million as part of the Wyndham settlement related to final settlement of income tax matters, which was adjusted to retained earnings and is not reflected above.

  • Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted presented above may differ from weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted presented for GAAP purposes when there is a net loss and all potentially dilutive securities are anti-dilutive. There are no dilutive securities for purposes of calculating net loss or negative FFO.

CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS

Average daily rate (“ADR”) represents hotel room revenues divided by total number of rooms rented in a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel or group of hotels, and ADR trends provide useful information concerning pricing policies and the nature of the guest base of a hotel or group of hotels. Changes in room rates have an impact on overall revenues and profitability.

“Occupancy” represents the total number of rooms rented in a given period divided by the total number of rooms available at a hotel or group of hotels. Occupancy measures the utilization of our hotels’ available capacity, which may be affected from time to time by our repositioning, property casualties and other activities. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help us determine achievable ADR levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

Revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) is defined as the product of the ADR charged and the average daily occupancy achieved. RevPAR does not include bad debt expense or other ancillary, non-room revenues, such as food and beverage revenues or parking, telephone or other guest service revenues generated by a hotel, which are not significant for us.

RevPAR changes that are driven predominately by occupancy have different implications for overall revenue levels and incremental hotel operating profit than changes driven predominately by ADR. For example, increases in occupancy at a hotel would lead to increases in room and other revenues, as well as incremental operating costs (including, but not limited to, housekeeping services, utilities and room amenity costs). RevPAR increases due to higher ADR, however, would generally not result in additional operating costs, with the exception of those charged or incurred as a percentage of revenue, such as management and royalty fees, credit card fees and booking commissions. As a result, changes in RevPAR driven by increases or decreases in ADR generally have a greater effect on operating profitability at our hotels than changes in RevPAR driven by occupancy levels. Due to seasonality in our business, we review RevPAR by comparing current periods to budget and period-over-period.

“RevPAR Index” measures a hotel’s fair market share of its competitive set’s revenue per available room.

“Comparable Hotels” are defined as hotels that were active and operating in our system for at least one full calendar year as of the end of the applicable reporting period and were active and operating as of January 1st of the previous year. Comparable Hotels exclude: (i) hotels that sustained substantial property damage or other business interruption; (ii) hotels that are sold or classified as held for sale; or (iii) hotels in which comparable results are otherwise not available. Management uses Comparable Hotels as the basis upon which to evaluate ADR, occupancy, and RevPAR. Management calculates comparable ADR, Occupancy, and RevPAR using the same set of Comparable Hotels as defined above. Further, we report variances in comparable ADR, occupancy, and RevPAR between periods for the set of Comparable Hotels existing at the reporting date versus the results of the same set of hotels in the prior period. When considering business interruption in the context of our definition of Comparable Hotels, any hotel that had completely or partially suspended reservations on a temporary basis at any point during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was considered to be part of the definition of Comparable Hotels. Despite these temporary suspensions of hotel reservations, we believe that including these hotels within ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR, reflects the underlying results of our business for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

HOTEL COUNT RECONCILIATION

Hotel Count

As of December 31, 2018

315

Hotels sold

(44

)

As of December 31, 2019

271

Hotels sold

(23

)

As of March 31, 2020

248

Hotels sold

(7

)

Other (1)

(1

)

As of June 30, 2020

240

Hotels sold

(20

)

As of September 30, 2020

220

Hotels sold (2)

(11

)

As of December 31, 2020 (3)

209

Hotels sold subsequent to year end (4)

(8

)

As of March 11, 2021

201

Total hotels sold

113

_____________

(1) In the second quarter of 2020, the Company permanently disposed of one hotel, 140 rooms, that was subject to a ground lease
(2) The Company sold 11 hotels in the fourth quarter of 2020, totaling 1,273 rooms. Of these properties sold, one was located in each of the following locations: Reno, Nevada; Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Bakersfield, California; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Wichita Falls, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Kansas City, Missouri; Columbia, Missouri; El Paso, Texas; and Baltimore, Maryland
(3) Includes the 7 properties with casualty related displacements that are excluded from the Comparable Hotels as of December 31, 2020
(4) From December 31, 2020 through today, the Company sold 8 hotels, totaling 988 rooms. Of these properties sold, one was located in each of the following locations: Fort Worth, Texas; San Angelo, Texas; Kingsport, Tennessee; Merrillville, Indiana; Lakeland, Florida; Lufkin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Pensacola, Florida


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises With U.S. Gasoline Supplies Sliding to Four-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed higher after traders assessed a U.S. government report showing the largest two-week decline in gasoline supplies on record, while signs emerged of demand picking up.Futures in New York rose 0.7% on Wednesday after earlier flipping between modest gains and losses. Domestic gasoline supplies slid last week to the lowest in about four months, while demand rose to the highest since November, according to Energy Information Administration data. Further price gains were tempered by a 13.8-million-barrel increase in crude inventories, with shale drillers boosting output following an unprecedented cold blast in the U.S. South.“Because of the freeze in Texas, people were expecting a big product draw from refinery shutdowns and a crude build because crude wells have come back online a lot faster,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “A steady increase in miles driven and gasoline demand will give people a sense that normalcy is around the corner.”While crude prices are up more than 30% this year, questions remain over at what point oil’s rally will tempt more producers to loosen the taps. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he sees a risk of non-OPEC+ countries boosting output amid higher prices. Meanwhile, oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb as producers take advantage of the rebound, according to a separate government report on Tuesday.“The group of producers may have seen a window of opportunity to binge on higher prices with non-conventional producers unable to capture market share in the near-term,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. But OPEC+ may “have sufficiently overtightened the market, such that new shale production could again be profitable.”The refining margin for gasoline continued its rally above $20 a barrel and is at the highest for this time of year since 2015, and crude processing rose by a record 2.4 million barrels a day. Tighter fuel inventories left in the wake of the country’s February polar blast comes ahead of a summer driving season that could see a release of demand built up during the pandemic.“Between summer driving season and as lockdowns are lifted, gasoline demand is going to increase by a fair amount,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “As it relates to refining margins, they should be pretty strong over the next several months, giving a real incentive to produce a lot more gasoline.”There are already signs that oil demand is recovering. Congestion in New York is also clawing back, with this month set to mark the fastest increase in toll route traffic since November 2019. The rolling average for gasoline supplied, a proxy for consumption, rose above 8 million barrels a day last week for the first time since November, the EIA report showed.However, fuel demand is facing an uneven recovery around the world. In Europe, processing levels are lagging well behind those of rivals in Asia and North America in a sign consumption there is still being hit hard by the pandemic. The continent’s refinery throughputs will be 15%-20% lower this quarter than they were in the pre-pandemic world of 2019, a bigger deficit than both North America and Asia, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta is fighting to save his sprawling empire after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, collapsed into administration.While the markets for GFG Alliance’s steel mills and aluminum smelters are buoyant, a court filing revealed on Monday that Gupta’s group had told Greensill in February that it would be insolvent without its funding.That casts a shadow over operations that employ about 35,000 people across 30 different nations. Some of those assets may be snapped up, but for others Gupta -- dubbed the “savior of steel” -- was the only bidder last time they were offered for sale.These are the most important assets and their significance for both local economies and international markets.U.K.Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving them exposed if they shutdown, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.“Some of the assets are strategic as it’s the only supplier of that kind of steel in the U.K.,” said James Campbell, a steel analyst at consultancy CRU Group. “There are definitely going to be buyers for some Liberty assets.”Gupta also bought an aluminum and hydro-power plant in Scotland from Rio Tinto. That deal came with a guarantee from the Scottish government, the terms of which remain confidential.FranceGupta’s most strategically important asset is probably the Dunkerque aluminum smelter in France, which he acquired for $500 million in 2018.One of Europe’s biggest smelters, it’s a critical supplier to the region’s automakers. That’s something French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire may have had in mind when he pledged to support GFG employees and its industrial sites if they were threatened by Greensill’s collapse.Trafigura Group is one of the Dunkerque plant’s most important commercial partners. The trading house is prepaid for supplying the smelter with alumina, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trafigura is also a secured lender, alongside a number of banks, via the $350 million loan GFG used to fund the acquisition from Rio Tinto.That relationship could put Trafigura in pole position to buy the plant, echoing its acquisition of troubled zinc smelter Nyrstar in 2019. A spokeswoman for Trafigura declined to comment.Eastern EuropeIn his biggest deal, Gupta acquired seven steel sites for 740 million euros ($880 million) from ArcelorMittal in 2019. The largest were in Eastern Europe, including the Ostrava and Galati integrated mills in the Czech Republic and Romania.The buying spree, which also involved assets in North Macedonia, Belgium and Luxembourg, was financed by loans from Greensill. Finding buyers for these assets may prove difficult, given the potential level of debt attached and as some struggled to consistently deliver profits when run by ArcelorMittal. That suggests government bailouts may be needed.Gupta was not “in a bidding war for any of the assets he bought and I can’t think who today would step in to buy anything in either aluminum or steel,” said Christian Georges, senior analyst at Societe Generale SA in London. “So it’s going to be a real headache for all governments.”AustraliaGupta’s Australian assets are among the most stable in his empire and, along with the Dunkerque smelter, the easiest to attract buyers in the short term.The iron ore operations he owns in the Middleback Range supply the steel businesses he acquired in 2017.The Whyalla steelworks, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of Adelaide, is a crucial supplier of rail steel in the country. Gupta also owns InfraBuild, which remelts scrap metal and is a key supplier to the construction industry.As recently as January, there were fresh reports that Gupta had revived plans to list InfraBuild. In 2019, InfraBuild was forced to pay 12% on a five-year bond, even after Gupta pledged to kick in $150 million of equity to appease prospective lenders.U.S.GFG took its first steps into America with the acquisition of the Georgetown Mill in South Carolina, before adding a rod and wire mill in Illinois. Gupta touted the possibility of taking the U.S. business public in 2019, though the plans never came to fruition.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad News for S. Africa Rand: It’s Not Just About Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The good news for the rand is that commodity prices are hovering near an eight-year high. The bad news is that raw materials matter less for South Africa’s currency than movements in U.S. Treasury yields.The correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has weakened to 0.2, from a peak of 0.7 in February. The inverse relationship with U.S. Treasury yields is much stronger, at almost 0.6, the most in in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That means the rand is more likely to weaken as Treasury yields rise than it is to strengthen as commodity prices climb. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, but as U.S rates continue to increase, the benefit of higher prices may be eroded by lower demand for high-yielding currencies.“Fundamentally, higher metal prices should be supportive for the rand in the long run as it will improve the trade balance,” said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management in Paris.But “higher commodity prices would result in higher inflation or the perception of it,” he said. “This in turn would lead to higher U.S. rates and that is negative for the rand. The commodity-price impact in the short run is limited in my view.”The rise in U.S. rates has reduced demand for South African stocks and bonds, sparking foreign investor outflows of more than $3.3 billion from the country’s markets this year. That’s weighing on the current-account balance, which may have been as wide as 4.4% in the fourth quarter, data may show on Thursday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.Currency forecasts compiled by Bloomberg see the rand averaging 15 per dollar in the second quarter. That may be too optimistic, especially if the commodity rally eases, according to Lars Merklin, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen.The rand gained as much as 1% to 15.1448 per dollar on Wednesday after a key measure of U.S. inflation undershot expectations. The South African currency has weakened 4.6% since mid-February along with the rise in U.S. yields.“Both gold and copper have been going lower since U.S. rates started rising,” Merklin said. “I honestly don’t think there is a commodity super cycle to begin with. I also think we will see a tapering of commodity prices.”Merklin said the rand could weaken back to 17 per U.S. dollar in a move driven by an economic slowdown in Asia and positive U.S. real 10-year yields, or nominal yields above 2%.Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank expect commodity prices to continue rising, but predict the rand will slide to around 16.50, well weaker than its fair value of around 14.37, as global risk sentiment whipsaws between Covid-19 fear and vaccines hopes.While commodity prices may support the rand in the short term, risk-off sentiment may prove stronger in the longer run, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.“Beyond March, this support for the currency from the trade balance may fade,” said Walter de Wet, a Johannesburg-based analyst at Nedbank, in a note to clients. “If foreign portfolio inflows do not take up the slack, a weaker currency, on a more sustainable basis, may well be the result as we head towards mid-2021.”(Updates currency move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Holding $1711.70 Sets Up Rally into $1739.10 – $1744.30

    If April Comex gold futures can hold $1711.70 then look for a surge into $1739.10, followed closely by the short-term 50% level at $1744.30.

  • Stimulus Checks Bring Hope for Bull Market Roiled by Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Stimulus checks from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will soon start arriving, a potential panacea to reignite the stock market rally.About $150 billion could flow into stocks, based on a Deutsche Bank AG survey of retail investors indicating 37% of the direct payments will go into shares. An earlier inflow of stimulus cash helped push U.S. stocks to a record in January.Market participants are asking if history will repeat itself. Standing in the way of the bulls are higher bond yields, which have sparked a selloff in big-name growth stocks that could yet end up restraining equity benchmarks.“Assuming the $1,400 U.S. stimulus checks start being paid this or next week, there is a good chance that we see a repeat of the end of last December,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a note Tuesday. “On the negative side, the recent bond yield increases and the loss of momentum in stocks popular with retail investors are creating a more challenging environment” for the latter, they added.The House is poised to send the Covid-19 relief plan to President Biden for his signature after its expected passage Wednesday morning. More than $410 billion will go to low- and middle-income households, the largest batch of direct household payments yet during the pandemic. The sheer size of the overall stimulus package has raised concerns about overheating the economy, sending Treasury yields skywards at a furious pace.RotationThat accelerated a rotation out of high-priced technology stocks into cheaper cyclical shares. But the latter have smaller weightings and must perform disproportionately better to prevent declines in broader equity benchmarks -- sullying the bullish backdrop retail investors had become accustomed to.“All eyes might be on how much stimulus checks go into favored retail tech names again even if the same stimulus causes rising yields,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said on Monday. “These markets are not going to be dull this year.”Some commentators suggest the direct stimulus impact won’t be as bullish as it was in the past.“Individuals receiving their stimulus checks may not be ploughing them into equities as aggressively,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Vishnu Varathan said in emailed comments Wednesday. “More so as the reflation driven lift in yields and rotation adds a degree of uncertainty to the ‘buy everything’ bet.”FAANGBulls are likely to be scanning the options arena, where retail involvement has driven volumes to record levels and helped squeeze pockets of the market higher. Inflows tend to be more focused, as individual investors make bullish bets on favored names such as the so-called FAANG technology megacaps, Tesla Inc. or the ARK Innovation ETF.“Is retail getting their ‘stimmies’ going to drive another round back to their beloved FANGMAN + TSLA (and maybe even some ARKK)?” asked RBC Capital Markets strategist Amy Wu Silverman in a recent note. “Receiving stimulus checks and increased call buying have been correlated during the last two rounds,” she said.Silverman noted that amid the recent market volatility, demand for protective put options has soared, making the price of bullish call bets look comparatively more attractive than they were in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Rebuffs Market Talk of Rate Hikes

    The head of Australia’s central bank rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.