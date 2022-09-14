The nation's largest yoga studio brand joins forces with Boxed Water™ to eradicate single-use plastic water bottles in more than 200 studios nationwide

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better® – the most renewable packaged water alternative to plastic bottles – is joining forces with CorePower Yoga – the nation's largest yoga studio brand – to replace all single-use plastic water bottles at its more than 200 studios nationwide. The move is anticipated to remove 96,000 single-use plastic bottles from landfills annually, or the equivalent of two tons of plastic.

CorePower Yoga Takes a Stance Against Single-Use Plastic

Starting this month, CorePower will transition all waters available for purchase from previous plastic bottle brands to Boxed Water™, while still encouraging members to bring their own refillable bottles.

"CorePower Yoga was formed on the principle of transformation, which is not limited to the body and mind, but in understanding our symbiotic roles and responsibilities to the planet," said Niki Leondakis, Chief Executive Officer, CorePower Yoga. "As a company, we've always strived for sustainability by designing and operating our studios with greener and cleaner practices to reduce our environmental impact. Our partnership with Boxed Water builds on the sustainability programs we have in place and enables us to offer our students a more renewable packaged water option."

CorePower's move comes at a time when data around plastic impacts are raising alarms. According to the just released Post-consumer Plastic Recycling Data Report, 4.8 billion pounds of post-consumer plastics were recycled in 2020, which is 5.7% lower than in 2019 – representing a decline of 290 million pounds of plastic, which ended up in landfills. As recycling rates decline, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory revealed only 5% of plastic made in the U.S. is recycled. In tandem with the daunting recycling data reports came a study that showed microplastics in human blood and lung tissue.

"Conscious companies like CorePower Yoga are generating the inertia we need to get the ball rolling on plastic waste reduction," said Boxed Water™ Chief Revenue Officer Robert Koenen. "Not only is CorePower Yoga mitigating their own plastic waste with this effort, but they are educating thousands of students on how to reduce waste with their own business choices."

CorePower's studios are designed and operated with sustainability in mind, and this year the company has established a strategy for the CorePower studio of the future, which is set to begin rolling out in 2023. This initiative will further reduce the environmental impact of the company's studio design and construction process as well as incorporate more sustainable flooring, energy-efficient lighting and energy-efficient control systems.

Based on an independent life cycle analysis, Boxed Water™ is the most sustainable brand in the water category compared to plastic and aluminum, with 92% plant-based packaging including a plant-based cap made from tree pulp waste. Every Boxed Water™ carton is 100% recyclable, created mostly of paper sourced from FSC-certified sustainably grown trees, and shipped flat to reduce transportation impacts. Cartons are filled with (8-step) purified water close to the source; out of two water centers near Grand Rapids, Michigan and Salt Lake City, Utah.

To learn more about Boxed Water™ and its sustainability efforts, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/

For the latest news about CorePower Yoga, visit www.corepoweryoga.com

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwater.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

ABOUT COREPOWER YOGA

CorePower Yoga shares the transformative power of yoga with every mind, every body, everywhere through its physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. CorePower Yoga is the nation's largest yoga studio brand with more than 220 locations across the country, digital livestream and on-demand classes, and thousands of passionate, accredited yoga teachers providing the opportunity for people to breathe, move and sweat together – and discover the magic that happens when physical meets mindful. For more information, visit www.corepoweryoga.com.

