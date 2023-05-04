Corey Horsch Named Chief Financial Officer of Salad and Go

Amid continued expansion, the company welcomes celebrated hire

PHOENIX and DALLAS , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today the appointment of Corey Horsch as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Horsch joins the brand from Gordon Ramsay North America where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Prior to that, he was the CFO and Treasurer at Sonic Drive-In, leading the publicly traded company for more than three years and positioning Sonic for its sale to Roark Capital four years ago.

"Salad and Go is a brand with a clear mission and vision to positively change lives with fresh, nutritious food that's convenient and affordable," said Horsch. "I look forward to joining the Salad and Go family and continuing to prepare the brand for future growth."

The new hire comes amid a year of important milestones as the brand nears its 100th store opening and celebrates 10 years since its founding. Salad and Go's impressive expansion has the brand on track to open and operate 135 locations by the end of 2023. Horsch will assist the brand in taking its accelerated growth and opportunities to new communities around the country.

"Corey brings extensive experience that will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our business," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "In addition to positioning the brand for our next phase of growth, Corey exemplifies the virtues that make him an ideal team player for Salad and Go."

About Salad and Go:

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, the brand operates more than 90 locations and two food production facilities across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Each chef-curated recipe uses fresh, quality ingredients and maintains low costs for guests by sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible and vertically integrating operations and distribution. As part of their mission and commitment from the team, the brand puts a special emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

