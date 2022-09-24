Coriander Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 33.05 million, Augustus Oils Ltd. and Berje Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coriander oil market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The coriander oil market size is expected to grow by USD 33.05 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. The coriander oil market is driven by the health benefits associated with coriander oil. However, a reduction in coriander seed growing areas might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Augustus Oils Ltd., Azelis SA, Berje Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Eden Botanicals, ELIXENS GROUP, Ernesto Ventos SA, Excellentia International, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Grupo Indukern SL, H. Interdonati Inc., iFRAGRANCE INDIA, La Medicca India Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., PerfumersWorld Ltd., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International BV, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Augustus Oils Ltd. - The company offers coriander oil, which is anti-inflammatory and improves circulation.

Berje Inc. - The company offers coriander oil, which is produced from Coriandrum Sativum herb.

doTERRA International LLC - The company offers coriander oil, which is primarily used for massages.

Eden Botanicals - The company offers coriander oil, which is used in aromatherapy, and natural perfumery.

ELIXENS GROUP - The company offers coriander oil, which has medicinal properties to treat aches, pains, and skin concerns.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global coriander oil market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate micro-organisms and extend shelf life. The growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed food, a strong distribution network, a private label marketplace, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, and a rise in online sales. The market also faces threats from unorganized players, intense competition among vendors, a lack of awareness between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, and stringent food safety regulations.

Coriander Oil Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Medical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Coriander Oil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Coriander Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Augustus Oils Ltd., Azelis SA, Berje Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Eden Botanicals, ELIXENS GROUP, Ernesto Ventos SA, Excellentia International, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Grupo Indukern SL, H. Interdonati Inc., iFRAGRANCE INDIA, La Medicca India Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., PerfumersWorld Ltd., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Ultra International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

