U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.28 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.42 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.07 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    -0.56 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,259.84
    +91.48 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.77 (+1.23%)
     

CORINTHIA HOTELS PARTNERS WITH WORLD-RENOWNED 'MONACO MARINA MANAGEMENT' TO SET NEW STANDARDS FOR YACHTING IN DOHA

·6 min read

DOHA, Qatar, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthia Hotels and United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Monaco Marina Management (M3) and the Yacht Club de Monaco to develop yachting at their Yacht Club located on The Pearl.  The new Club will further enhance The Pearl Island's position as an international maritime and yachting destination.

Official Signing Ceremony
Official Signing Ceremony

The agreement was signed by Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Hotels and Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, UDC President, CEO and Member of The Board, in addition to Mr. Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary of Yacht Club de Monaco, and Mr. José Marco Casellini, CEO of Monaco Marina Management.

Under the agreement, M3 will support Corinthia Group and UDC in promoting and developing sailing and yachting experiences and services at Corinthia Yacht Club.  The collaboration will also assist them in the process of obtaining the 'La Belle Classe Destinations', a prestigious label by Yacht Club de Monaco which sets a standard of excellence of quality of facilities, services and safety across superyacht marinas.

Simon Naudi commented: "We are thrilled to collaborate with world leaders the Yacht Club de Monaco and M3. Our ambition is to transform Corinthia Yacht Club, on The Pearl, into a renowned yachting destination and to create a thriving hub for the local community.  Together with our partners UDC, we are committed to ensuring that the Club becomes an internationally recognized centre of sporting and social excellence for members who enjoy a combination of competitive and informal sailing."

José Marco Casellini further said: "We are very pleased to support Corinthia Hotels, in its desire to open up to yachting, by putting at their service the expertise and know-how of our experts in the establishment of new facilities in Doha."

Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman stated: "This strategic partnership will contribute to strengthening The Pearl Island's global position as a premier maritime destination, as well as the leadership of Corinthia Yacht Club, located on the Island, in developing yachting and sailing to be an international sport."

Ibrahim Al-Othman continued: "The Pearl Island's beaches, and various marine facilities have been major attractions for visitors and tourists. We have consistently worked to enhance this, and now the groundbreaking collaboration with Monaco Marina Management will enable us to set the stage for the next phase in the development of Corinthia Yacht Club. We want this Club to set a new standard within the yachting industry as well as to become one of the region's leading marine leisure hubs. This will equally reinforce The Pearl Island's position as a remarkable world-class destination that provides exceptional experiences and innovative concepts that serve tourism and hospitality."

Bernard d'Alessandri stated: "It is very good news to see that the yachting world is expanding to new destinations, which share our vision of developing sustainable yachting. This is the ambition of our 'La Belle Classe Destinations' certification, which is part of the Principality of Monaco's attractiveness policy."

Corinthia Yacht Club is currently under construction in the heart of Porto Arabia Marina and is expected to open ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This iconic project will span an area of 2,232 sqm and will feature a state-of-the-art design, stunning views, and many facilities including fine dining restaurants, climatized outdoor seating, as well as a cigar lounge, several meeting rooms, and many more services that help create a leisurely feel.

For press enquiries, contact

Corinthia Hotels: alice.jonsdottir@corinthia.com

Monaco Marina Management: audrey@monacomarinamanagement.org

United Development Companies: myra.slaiby@udcqatar.com

Yacht Club de Monaco: iandrieus@ycm.mc

ABOUT CORINTHIA HOTELS

Corinthia is a growing family of luxury hotels, founded in Malta in 1962 by the Pisani family. The company has grown over the years into a multinational investor, developer and operator of hotels and real estate. Its portfolio includes award-winning hotels in cities such as London, Budapest, Lisbon, St. Petersburg, and the Island of Malta. Current developments underway in various stages of design and construction include landmark, trophy hotels in Rome, New York, Brussels, Bucharest, Doha, and a new resort in Malta. For more information visit corinthia.com

ABOUT UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (UDC)

United Development Company (UDC) is a leading Qatari public shareholding company with a mission to identify and invest in long-term projects contributing to the growth of the State of Qatar and providing good shareholder value.  Established in 1999, the Company was listed on the Qatar Exchange in June 2003. It has an authorized share capital of QR 3.5 billion and total assets of QR 20 billion as of 31 March 2022. From day one, the Company actively contributed to the development of the State of Qatar, rapidly evolving into a leading Qatari Public Shareholding Company and successfully establishing a group of various good performing investments. Through a combination of project activities and commercial enterprise, UDC and its subsidiaries have accumulated a large amount of specific experience including detailed knowledge of real estate development, property management, hospitality and maritime, infrastructure and utilities.  As part of its five-year business plan, UDC is leveraging its leading market position to achieve sustainable financial performance and maintain profitability targets by focusing on the core business activities and investing in new and viable real estate developments.

UDC's flagship project is The Pearl Island, an urban mixed-use, man-made island and one of the largest real estate developments in the Gulf.

UDC is also in the process of developing Gewan Island located adjacent to The Pearl Island, into the Company's latest world class residential, commercial and entertainment project. This development has the potential of becoming a magnificent destination that will maintain UDC's future growth.

ABOUT YACHT CLUB DE MONCACO

Founded in 1953 by Prince Rainier and chaired by HSH Prince Albert II since 1984, the Yacht Club de Monaco is a private and exclusive club which brings together more than 2500 members from 80 nationalities, sharing the common values around its motto: ' One Spirit, One Team, One Club '. In accordance with its statutes, this private club has the particularity of being in charge of a public service delegation mission, as evidenced by its role as facilitator of the port and catalyst for all activities related to Yachting in the Principality under the collective umbrella brand "Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting".Preserving a certain 'Art of Living by the Sea', safeguarding the environment, honoring nautical heritage and promoting the most innovative technologies..., is through the values of its «La Belle Classe» label and this even outside its circle of members, that the Y.C.M. brings together owners and all yachting players, by offering them a platform for communication and exchange but also of training within La Belle Classe Academy. The ambition is to contribute to the promotion and international influence of the Principality.

Rawan Yousif
Phone Number: +974 33475991

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847611/Corinthia_Yacht_Club_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847612/Corinthia_Yacht_Club_2.jpg

 

Corinthia Yacht Club, Doha, Qatar
Corinthia Yacht Club, Doha, Qatar

 

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Rules for Investing in a Bear Market

    Warren Buffett began his investing career in a bear market. Since then, he's managed through 12 more bear markets not including this one. Despite those downturns, Buffett has managed to create billions in value for himself and the shareholders of the company he runs, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Cruise Lines Can’t Duck Their Debt

    Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line are all eyeing a near-term return to profitability this year, but some analysts think they could be sailing into a recession with boatloads of debt.

  • Air Travel This Summer Is Expensive, Messy—and Booming

    Packed planes, long lines and other inconveniences were regular features of summer journeys, but now there isn’t slack for airlines to recover when things go wrong.

  • Should I Buy Royal Caribbean Stock?

    The entire cruise industry had a really bad pandemic. From March 2020 through July 2021 cruise ships could not sail from ports in the United States. Not sailing, however, does not mean not having expenses.

  • 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

    Owning waterfront property doesn't have to be an account-depleting endeavor. While places around major U.S. cities might be out of reach for most, there are plenty of affordable options out there. If...

  • More Bad News for Infamous Disney World River Country Site

    Usually when Walt Disney closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Once Disney World's sole water park, River Country was meant to feel like a an "old-time watering hole" which people jumped into from tire swings and other similar things. The problem with the much-loved water park is that it was built at a time when Disney World had many fewer visitors.

  • Restoring the Aurora, a cruise ship with a storied past

    Built in the 1950s to carry tourists on day trips from the German port of Hamburg, one of the last surviving cruise ships of that era looked bound for the scrap heap, until Chris Willson found the rotting vessel for sale on Craigslist.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Let's look at two companies whose shares investors should consider buying on the dip: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Airbnb's recent struggles do not fully reflect its financial performance. While the coronavirus pandemic harmed the company's business -- since the entire travel and hospitality industry slowed down considerably during the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak -- things are much better now.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • 2 United planes make contact at Newark Airport, no injuries

    There was an accident involving two airplanes at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

  • Japanese YouTuber cries after eating durian for the first time in 2 years

    Japanese YouTuber iChang RM became tearful after finally eating durian for the first time in two years. YouTuber couple iChang and Jimmy left Hong Kong last month after being stuck there since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ﻿For their recent videos, the YouTuber couple filmed themselves eating all the food they missed while they were away, including iChang’s favorite fruit.

  • World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

    The 9,000-passenger vessel will be torn up for parts

  • Disney Changing Popular Roller Coaster, Brings Back Seasonal Event

    The four Disney World theme parks have bounced back from the pandemic and one will bring back a popular event while another has a big change coming.

  • Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

    Lufthansa does not expect its global airline operations to return to normal until 2023 after staff shortages and booming demand amid the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions forced it to cancel some flights, Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday. "Unfortunately, a short-term improvement now in the summer is hardly realistic," Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser told Die Welt, adding the problem is global rather than exclusive to Germany and the only way out is to reduce the number of flights. Lufthansa has announced plans to scrap around 3,000 flights, or some 15% of its capacity, at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich this summer.

  • This Ecuadorean city in the Andes has perfect weather — and you can retire there for as little as $1,500 a month

    “If the place you live in doesn’t delight and amaze you every day, you’re doing it wrong. And that’s how I feel about Cuenca,” says Saralee Squires.

  • TikTok discovered a genius product on Amazon that keeps your toiletries from leaking when you’re traveling

    Buy a set for your next trip ASAP.

  • 5 Michigan destinations worth the drive, from perennial favorites to an Upper Peninsula gem

    Summer is here. If you're planning to stay close-ish to home, check out these perennial Michigan travel destination favorites.

  • Hotels Are Taking Wellness to Extremes, From IV Drips to MRIs

    It’s not just the spa anymore. Luxury hotels have upgraded their wellness offerings to include in-room sleep training, stem-cell therapies, on-site psychologists and more.

  • Airline merger: Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines

    Frontier Airlines on Friday added more cash and a larger breakup fee to its offer to buy Spirit Airlines, and the Spirit board repeated its preference for Frontier over a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. The Denver-based airline also raised the amount it would pay Miramar, Florida-based Spirit if antitrust regulators stop the deal — from $250 million to $350 million — matching JetBlue's proposed breakup fee. Spirit said that, given the sweetened terms, its board reiterated its unanimous recommendation that shareholders approve the Frontier offer at a special meeting next Thursday.

  • 5 Best Places To Travel on a $1,000 Budget

    As the travel industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, so has people's desire to get out of town. "Revenge travel" is prompting Americans to make up for lost time and book dream vacations this...