Corinthian Capital Names Co-Founder C. Kenneth Clay As Managing Partner

2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthian Capital Group, LLC ("Corinthian"), a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that co-founder and partner C. Kenneth Clay has been named Managing Partner of the firm. Former managing partner Peter Van Raalte, also a co-founder, continues with the firm as a member of the investment team and the investment committee. Corinthian expects to begin marketing its third equity fund later this year.

Co-founder C. Kenneth Clay named Managing Partner of Corinthian Capital, which expects to market its 3rd fund this year.

Kenneth Clay noted, "I'm privileged to assume the role of Managing Partner at Corinthian. At the same time, I am pleased that we will be able to draw on Peter's experience as the firm transitions to the next phase. Peter and I have worked together in various capacities for nearly 30 years, and all of us at Corinthian look forward to benefitting from his continuing contribution as we monetize the remaining investments in Funds I and II and raise and deploy Fund III."

Peter Van Raalte stated, "The strength of a good firm is found in its ability to successfully transfer to new leadership and not skip a beat. We have demonstrated that here, and I am very pleased to transition the firm to Kenneth's capable management. He has the perfect experience to lead Corinthian Capital through Fund III and beyond. I am looking forward to working with him, and the rest of our team, bringing continued success to our investors and partners."

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC
Corinthian, a control equity investor headquartered in New York City, was founded in 2005 with the conviction that the best opportunities for building value continue to occur in the North American middle market. The firm looks to be the first institutional investor in founder-owned businesses located primarily in North America with EBITDA from $5 million to $30 million. The firm's professionals specialize in working with founders and management teams to help companies achieve greater enterprise value through operational enhancements and strategic initiatives. For more information, visit www.corinthiancap.com.

