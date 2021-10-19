Corizon Health Wins Renewal From Wyoming Department of Corrections

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health said today its contract with the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) has been renewed for as long as another 5 years. This is the third contract within four weeks that has been awarded to Corizon.



“The WDOC is pleased to continue the high level of medical services from Corizon offered to those confined,” said Director of the WDOC Dan Shannon.

The contract is for a firm three years with the option to renew for another two until 2027. Corizon won the contract in a competitive bidding process and continues the 16-year partnership with the WDOC, providing comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and support services to patients at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, Wyoming Honor Farm, Wyoming Women’s Center, as well as the Wyoming Honor Camp, caring for an average daily inmate population of approximately 2,400 individuals.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this successful partnership,” said Corizon Health CEO James Hyman. “We have the right people, resources, and systems to build on the established successes.”

Corizon Health is pleased to continue the commitment to provide an efficient and effective correctional health care model which has had demonstrable success elevating patient care, achieving and maintaining accreditations, and community support. The collaboration of WDOC and Corizon provides significant opportunities associated with discharge planning, reducing recidivism rates and a multitude of successful programs at all WDOC facilities, including an ongoing weight loss program, a fully designed and implemented Restrictive Housing program and a Peer Mentor Program in the Chronic Mental Health Wing. In September 2020, Corizon implemented an EMR (electronic medical records) system and the infrastructure support necessary to maintain the system at each WDOC facility. Finally, Corizon is dedicated to continuing the provision of a continuous quality program at each WDOC facility, including audits and record review.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states, counties and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

