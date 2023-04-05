CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023

Joe Todisco: Thanks, Dan. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call. Since our last earnings call in November, the company has continued to make excellent progress toward our goal of resubmitting the DefenCath NDA as well as preparing for commercialization, following a potential approval. We have made a number of key hires on the commercial leadership team in the areas of marketing, market access and distribution, as well as on the medical affairs team. We're building out a knowledgeable team of medical science liaisons or NFLs to engage in disease state awareness and medical education. As the initial focus of our potential launch is targeted to the inpatient segment, we have begun engaging in discussions with key stakeholders at hospitals, health systems and IDNs, and the feedback we have received has further validated our decision to pursue launch in this segment.

Catheter-related bloodstream infections or CRBSIs are a critical unmet medical need, both from the hospital inpatient as well as outpatient dialysis setting, and there is a vital need for preventative therapy that can meaningfully reduce the incidence of CRBSIs across multiple settings of care. Our February report from the CDC has further emphasized that CRBSIs has pervasive risk for hemodialysis patients, highlighting the 10000% increased risk of contracting of bloodstream infection when receiving hemodialysis through a CVC versus the non-dialysis population. We believe that DefenCath if approved can have a meaningful impact on reducing CRBSIs across multiple settings of care. Earlier this month, we announced our intention to submit a Type A meeting request to the FDA seeking guidance for resubmission using Pathway 1, which is our existing CMO and our existing Heparin API supplier or Pathway 2, which is our existing CMO and a new Heparin API supplier.

Both pathways, number one and number two potentially allow for the fastest means to resubmission and hopefully final approval. I'm pleased to announce that we submitted the request to FDA for the Type A meeting in mid-March and the FDA has granted our request with the meeting scheduled for mid-April. Phoebe will provide a more detailed update on our meeting with FDA as well as potential timeline for Pathways number one and number two in short. With respect to Pathway number three, which we view as our backup manufacturing site. We announced in early March a delay in the availability of submission data until at least the third quarter of 2023. This shift was due to delays in our ability to complete our manufacturing validation and validation of analytical methods at Alchemy.

While we continue to work through these hurdles with our partner Alchemy in order to shore up our backup plan, we've also signed an agreement with Siegfried AG to utilize their site in Hameln, Germany as an additional backup CMO. This site previously manufacture the product for Europe as a medical device under the trade name Neutrolin. And to that extent, we have already completed the tech transfer of our manufacturing process and analytical methods to the Siegfried site. In addition, the Hameln site has been inspected multiple times by FDA and has an excellent track record for quality supply, ensuring the resubmission of our DefenCath NDA is the company's top priority, and we will mobilize all resources required to do so. Data availability for Pathway 3 is still targeted for the end of the third quarter of 2023.

At this point in time, it's our expectation to qualify a backup site as a post-approval supplement and we're hopeful to pursue initial NDA approval using Pathway 1 or Pathway 2, depending on the outcome of April's meeting with the FDA. I'll now turn the call over to Phoebe to discuss our Type A meeting with FDA and Pathways number one and number two in more detail. Phoebe?

Phoebe Mounts: Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. As you know, CorMedix received a complete response letter or CRL in August of 2022 in which FDA stated that deficiencies identified during FDA inspections of our primary CMO and at our primary Heparin API supplier required satisfactory resolution before the DefenCath NDA may be approved. As we announced earlier this month, our primary CMO has advised CorMedix that all corrective actions for the inspectional observations issued by FDA in June of 2022 have been implemented and a closeout report has been submitted to FDA that includes data to demonstrate the effectiveness of the corrective actions. Subsequent to our March 2nd announcement, the FDA has acknowledged receipt of that closeout report.

Additionally, our primary Heparin API supplier has informed CorMedix that they too have completed implementation of corrective actions arising from their June, 2022 warning letter for a non-heparin API. Although, the timing of formal resolution of the warning letter by FDA is unclear, we believe that updates made by the API supplier to a Heparin drug master file or DMF filed with the FDA and the absence of any deficiencies with heparin or the heparin manufacturing process should not continue to block resubmission of the DefenCath NDA. Given these developments, we felt it was prudent to seek FDA's guidance on these two critical pathway blocking issues prior to resubmission of the DefenCath NDA. As Joe indicated, we requested a Type A meeting with FDA to discuss timing of resubmission of the DefenCath NDA and these potential pathway blocking issues.

As you know, meetings are discretionary for FDA and we are very pleased that FDA granted the meeting request and grateful that it has been deemed a Type A meeting, which means it is scheduled in mid-April, which is within 30 days of the submission date of our request. We are seeking FDA's concurrence on two questions. The first question asks for FDA agreement on resubmission of the DefenCath NDA at this time, now that our primary CMO has addressed the deficiencies and submitted the closure report for the inspectional observations from the pre-approval inspection. The second question asks for FDA agreement that CorMedix can resubmit the DefenCath application utilizing our primary heparin API supplier without the formal resolution of the outstanding Warning Letter because the heparin DMF has been updated and no deficiencies were cited in the Warning Letter for the manufacturing process or quality of heparin.

Heparin sodium is manufactured to comply with the USP monograph for heparin, which sets strict standards on impurities, contamination and structural parameters, all of which are confirmed with a 100% batch testing by the API manufacturer. Furthermore, the CMO conducts testing to confirm compliance with the USP requirements as part of the receiving process. If FDA raise on both questions, CorMedix intends to resubmit the application quickly with no new manufacturing information and requests designation as a Class 1 resubmission for a 60-day review. An affirmative answer to only the first question on our primary CMO would clear CorMedix to resubmit the DefenCath NDA, utilizing data generated with a new source of heparin API at our primary CMO.

As this type of submission would require additional manufacturing information to be reviewed by the FDA, we would expect it to be classified as a Class 2 submission with a six-month review period. CorMedix has already completed the validation of manufacturing with this new source of heparin API and expects to have data available for submission by the end of April. As I said, CorMedix intends to resubmit the application as soon as possible following FDA's guidance on these two pathway blocking issues. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt, who will provide a financial update. Matt?

Matt David: Thanks, Phoebe. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be here today to provide an overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, as well as an update on CorMedix's cash position. The company has filed its report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. I urge you to read the information contained in the report from more complete discussion of our financial results. With respect to our fourth quarter of 2022 financial results, the company has cash and equivalents and short-term investments of $58.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Our net loss was approximately $8.2 million or $0.20 per share compared with a net loss of $7.8 million or $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The higher net loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 was driven by increases in spend related to market research and other pre-launch activities. We recorded an increase in SG&A and a decrease in R&D expenses. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased approximately 8% to $8.4 million compared with $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. R&D expense decreased by approximately 12% to $2.8 million, driven primarily by lower personnel costs and consulting costs, partially offset by higher costs related to the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval. SG&A expense increased approximately 22% to $5.6 million compared with $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This increase was driven by an increase in cost related to market research and pre-launch activities partially offset by lower personnel costs, recruiting fees, and lower non-cash charges for stock-based compensation. With respect to our full year 2022 financial results, our net loss for 2022 was approximately $29.7 million or $0.74 per share compared with a net loss of $28.2 million or $0.75 per share in 2021. The higher net loss recognized in 2022 compared with 2021 was due to higher SG&A costs as well as a smaller tax benefit received in 2022. Operating expenses in 2022 increased approximately 4% to $30.7 million compared with $29.5 million in 2021. R&D expense decreased by approximately 19% to $10.7 million compared with $13.1 million in 2021, driven by a decrease in personnel costs, net decreases in costs related to the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval and a decrease in consulting fees.

SG&A expense increased approximately 22% to $20 million compared with $16.3 million in 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in costs related to market research and pre-launch activities in preparation for the potential marketing approval of DefenCath and an increase in legal fees, mainly due to securities litigation, partially offset by decreases in non-cash stock-based compensation and consulting fees. We recorded net cash used in operations during 2022 of $24.4 million compared with net cash used in operations of $21.2 million in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net loss, lower net proceeds from the NOL sale versus the prior year. And a net decrease in accounts payable partially offset by an increase in accrued expenses compared to the prior year.

CorMedix remains in a good position from a balance sheet perspective. The company has cash and cash equivalents of $58.8 million as of December 31, 2022. This includes approximately $17.8 million raised during 2022 through our ATM program, and approximately $0.6 million from the sale of unused New Jersey NOLs. Including approximately $7.2 million in net proceeds from our ATM program in 1Q of 2023, CorMedix has December 31 pro forma cash and equivalents of $66 million. We believe our cash and cash equivalents gives the company flexibility to fund its operations for at least 12 months from filing after taking into consideration costs related to manufacturing activities and cost related to the potential commercial launch for DefenCath. I'll now turn the call back over to Joe for closing remarks.

Joe?

Joe Todisco: Thanks, Matt. As I look toward our next few months, I believe the company is in a strong position to execute on its key objectives. We are making great progress on our commercial strategy as well as showing up our supply chain to hopefully secure final NDA approval during 2023. As Phoebe mentioned, we are anxious to resubmit the NDA and hopefully obtain FDA approval as soon as possible. So the DefenCath may be provided to patients to help in reducing the incidence of CRBSIs, which result in significant morbidity, increased rates of hospital admission, and readmission and mortality. The importance of addressing CRBSI growth even more critical given the increasing resistance in bacteria and fungi to antimicrobial agents.

In the study published in February by the CDC, it is estimated that 34% of bloodstream infections in the dialysis population are attributed to methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, commonly referred to as MRSA. And as I mentioned earlier, the dialysis population has a 10,000% increased risk of developing a bloodstream infection compared to the non-dialysis population. Although the impact of bloodstream infections is held broadly across the dialysis community, the morbidity and mortality of CRBSI is disproportionately felt in the Black and Hispanic population. The FDA has recognized the potential of DefenCath to help combat the threat of CRBSI in its grant of qualified infectious disease product status or QIDP and CorMedix is working hard to avoid any further delay in making the DefenCath available to dialysis patients and eventually expand into other therapeutic segments such as oncology and total parental nutrition, where CRBSIs also pose an imminent health threat.

I remain confident in our ability to bring this product to market in order to address the significant unmet medical need. Thank you for your continued support of and interest in CorMedix.

