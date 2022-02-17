U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Corneal Transplantation Market Size Worth $640.79 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·5 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The corneal transplantation market size is projected to reach $640.79 million by 2028 from $420.71 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Corneal Transplantation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), Descemet Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK), Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant, and Others), Indication (Fungal Corneal Ulcer, Fuchs Dystrophy, Keratoconus, Keratitis, and Others) End User (Hospitals, Eye Clinic, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)”. The corneal transplantation market growth is driven by the increasing incidence of eye diseases and surge in geriatric population. The fuchs dystrophy segment held the largest market share of 42.24% in 2021. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.68% in 2021.



Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027244/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 420.71 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 640.79 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.2% during 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

167

No. Tables

93

No. of Charts & Figures

70

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Indication, End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Corneal Transplantation Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Alcon, CorneaGen and CorNeat Vision implemented various inorganic developments, which have bought dynamic improvements in the Corneal Transplantation market. Several companies are adopting organic strategies, such as product launch and expansion, and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their business and enhancing their geographic presence. Additionally, acquisitions and partnerships strategies help market players strengthen their customer base and increase the product portfolio.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027244/


In January 2022, Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, has announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Ivantis, developer of the novel Hydrus Microstent, a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device designed to lower eye pressure for open-angle glaucoma patients in connection with cataract surgery.

In November 2021, Ziemer USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based Ziemer AG, announced a new partnership with CorneaGen. Together, through this joint commitment to innovation in corneal care, Ziemer plans to bring new procedures to the ophthalmic field and further its mutual mission to create technology that helps solve ongoing clinical challenges.

In March 2021, CorNeat Vision joined forces due to the travel restrictions enforced by COVID-19, coming up with a solution titled Remote Surgeon Virtual Presence (RSVP). The RSVP enabled initiation of the Canadian clinical site toward first implantations of the CorNeat KPro artificial cornea.

Corneal Transplantation Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. Moreover, the shift of priorities from eye disease treatment to COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment devices is leading to a decline in market growth up to a certain extent. Corneal transplantation patients not only require vital ICU resources but are also potentially in the risk category of complications of COVID-19. The sustained efficacy of corneal disorder treatment depends on repeated and regular treatment until disease activity has ceased. However, most hospitals and surgical centers have considered canceling or postponed elective surgeries, including corneal transplantation procedures due to COVID-19. Moreover, market players also witnessed disruption in their business operations, slumped demand for products had marginal negative impact on the North America corneal transplantations market. Hence, the COVID 19 had somewhat negative impact on the corneal transplantations market before the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027244/


Corneal Transplantation Market: Segmental Overview
Based on type, the Corneal Transplantation market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK), descemet stripping endothelial keratoplasty (DSEK), corneal limbal stem cell transplant and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment held the largest share of 46.59% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. DMEK is a partial-thickness corneal transplant procedure. The patient's Descemet membrane and endothelium are selectively removed, followed by transplantation of the donor's corneal endothelium and Descemet's membrane without additional stromal tissue from the donor. The graft tissue is only 10-15 microns thick. DMEK offers the fastest visual rehabilitation of any keratoplasty technique to date. Final visual acuity can be excellent due to minimal optical interface effects.





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/corneal-transplantation-market


