U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.78
    -0.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6790
    -0.4210 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,613.66
    -4,540.14 (-10.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Cornerstone Bancorp Earns $2.08 Million for the Fourth Quarter, and $9.83 Million for the Year 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNBP

PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNBP), the bank holding company for Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone"), today reported net income of $2.08 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.29 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased 17.3% to $9.83 million, or $9.88 per diluted share, compared to $8.37 million, or $8.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Continued core deposit growth, mortgage revenue, plus fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") contributed to profitability for the year. All 2021 results are unaudited.

"Cornerstone's performance in 2021 were largely due our success in supporting our customers with PPP," stated Jeffrey T. Boundy, President & CEO of Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company. "Throughout the PPP, we funded $320.9 million of loans. Only $31.6 million remain outstanding as direct result of our team's forgiveness efforts with their clients."

"The remainder of our loan portfolio performed exceptionally with growth of more than $96 million this year," Boundy continued. "We are pleased with the level of growth in our loan portfolio as well as the number of new client relationships and assets under management in our Trust Department which also had a strong 2021."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income $2.08 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.29 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • For 2021, net income increased 17.3%, to $9.83 million, or $9.88 per diluted share compared to $8.37 million, or $8.42 per diluted share, in 2020.

  • Interest and fees recognized on Paycheck Protections Program (PPP) loans totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $2.8 million a year earlier.

  • The activity in the Mortgage Division continued at a favorable pace as interest rates remained at low levels. The Bank sold $32.4 million of qualified mortgage loans and realized gross revenue of $576,700 during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Total assets increased 6.7% to $950.7 million at year-end, compared to $891.2 million a year earlier.

  • Tangible shareholders' equity improved 19.9% to $56.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $47.4 million a year earlier.

  • The loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $559.9 million at December 31, 2021, $96.1 million, or 20.7%, higher than a year earlier.

  • Total deposits and repurchase agreements increased 6.4% to $860.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $808.1 million a year earlier.

  • Trust assets increased 25.2% to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 from $811.9 million a year earlier.

  • Tangible book value per share increased 19.9% to $57.20 at year-end, compared to $47.72 per diluted share at December 31, 2020.

  • The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 8.10% at December 31, 2021 compared to 8.22% at December 31, 2020.

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit as well as business checking accounts and association loans for condominium and townhome associations.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at www.cornerstonenb.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
















For the Quarter Ending


Year To Date

Income Statement

31-Dec-21
(Unaudited)

31-Dec-20

%Change


31-Dec-21
(Unaudited)

31-Dec-20

Net Interest Income

$ 7,317

$ 7,855

-6.8%


$ 29,159

$ 26,662

Provision for Loan Losses

-

650

N\A


50

900

Noninterest Income

1,832

2,900

-36.8%


7,979

10,222

Noninterest Expense

6,160

6,878

-10.4%


23,314

24,315

Provision for Income Taxes

905

939

-3.6%


3,948

3,295

Net Income

$ 2,084

$ 2,288

-8.9%


$ 9,826

$ 8,374








Ratios







Return on Average Assets *

0.79%

0.99%

-20.0%


1.00%

1.01%

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity*

14.67%

19.89%

-26.2%


18.80%

19.82%

Net Interest Margin

2.88%

3.45%

-16.6%


3.05%

3.27%

Allowance As A % Of Loans Outstanding**

1.44%

1.56%

-7.4%


1.44%

1.56%

Dividends Per Share

$ -

$ -

N\A


$ -

$ -

Earnings Per Share

$ 2.10

$ 2.30

-8.9%


$ 9.88

$ 8.42









End of Period


End of Period

Balance Sheet Data

31-Dec-21
(Unaudited)

31-Dec-20

%Change


31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18

Total Assets

$ 950,731

$ 891,183

6.7%


$ 633,145

$ 568,895

Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Loss

$ 583,423

$ 587,906

-0.8%


$ 463,814

$ 413,806

Deposits and Repurchase Agreements

$ 860,067

$ 808,124

6.4%


$ 572,617

$ 512,220

Trust Preferred Securities

$ 10,310

$ 10,310

0.0%


$ 10,310

$ 10,310

Other Borrowings

$ 17,763

$ 19,755

-10.1%


$ 8,500

$ 2,500

Tangible Stockholders' Equity

$ 56,865

$ 47,442

19.9%


$ 38,005

$ 41,781

Trust Assets

$ 1,016,393

$ 811,885

25.2%


$ 783,631

$ 675,577








Stock Value Per Common Share Data







Price-To-Earnings Ratio

6.47

7.12

-9.1%


9.67

8.41

Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio

1.12

1.26

-11.0%


1.68

1.32

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 57.20

$ 47.72

19.9%


$ 38.23

$ 59.12

Number of Shares Outstanding

994,088

994,088



994,088

706,713

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

994,088

994,088



923,436

706,539

Stock Price - High

$ 64.00

$ 65.00



$ 78.00

$ 93.00

Low

$ 60.00

$ 52.51



$ 53.00

$ 68.00

Ending

$ 64.00

$ 60.00



$ 64.10

$ 78.00

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornerstone-bancorp-earns-2-08-million-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-9-83-million-for-the-year-2021--301465997.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

    Djokovic could have won his 21st Grand Slam had he been allowed to stay in Australia

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 amid a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mR

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • Market check: Stocks accelerate losses into the close

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick examines the market action ahead of the closing bell, taking a look at sector trading as trending stocks continue to dip.

  • Here's How Citigroup Will Reward Shareholders in 2022

    In 2021, Citigroup (NYSE: C) was one of the few large banks that did not raise its dividend. It also caught shareholders off guard when it revealed that it had paused share repurchase in the fourth quarter of 2021 to deal with a new regulatory capital rule that just went into effect at the beginning of this year. Given these events, let's take a look at how Citigroup is planning to reward shareholders this year.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl