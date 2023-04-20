U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.00
    -31.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,875.00
    -158.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,035.75
    -147.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.10
    -17.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -1.43 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.00
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    +0.63 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2423
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8440
    +0.2490 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,867.40
    -348.44 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.12
    -33.39 (-4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.61
    -14.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,657.57
    +50.81 (+0.18%)
     

Cornerstone FS upbeat after "exceptional first quarter"

News Direct

London, UK --News Direct-- Cornerstone FS PLC

Cornerstone FS PLC (AIM:CSFS) CEO James Hickman speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after releasing a trading update for what he calls "an exceptional quarter."

The foreign exchange and payments company continues to invest in building its sales capacity and Hickman expresses confidence in Cornerstone's prospects particularly for the second half of this calendar year.

