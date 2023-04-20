Cornerstone FS upbeat after "exceptional first quarter"

London, UK --News Direct-- Cornerstone FS PLC

Cornerstone FS PLC (AIM:CSFS) CEO James Hickman speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after releasing a trading update for what he calls "an exceptional quarter."

The foreign exchange and payments company continues to invest in building its sales capacity and Hickman expresses confidence in Cornerstone's prospects particularly for the second half of this calendar year.

