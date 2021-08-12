Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Unveils New ResinDek® Shelving System

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered to store and organize case goods, paper records, or other items in industrial pallet rack or storage shelves, the new ResinDek® Shelving System by Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com) is now available. Fully customizable, the ResinDek Shelving System is comprised of three components: ResinDek horizontal shelving, ResinDek vertical dividers, and lumber supports that span the distance of the rack beams, including those with stepped construction.

Manufactured domestically, each ResinDek Shelving System can be designed and constructed to accommodate shelf heights from 6 to 30 inches, shelf depths from 8 to 60 inches, and vertical divider spaces from 4 to 48 inches on center. Because they are custom machined, the dividers can be installed into place quickly and securely — no fasteners, screws or other hardware required. This feature greatly reduces installation time.

Additionally, ResinDek Shelving System is custom manufactured using a proprietary blend of moisture resistant medium and high-density fiberboard in thicknesses from 0.25-inch to 0.75-inch. The shelving can be provided unfinished or with Cornerstone's Gray Diamond Seal® 2 finish.

"The composite engineered wood material offers similar performance to steel shelving dividers or inserts, but at a fraction of the cost," explained Greg Doppler, President. "When compared to cardboard dividers, the ResinDek Shelving delivers structural integrity and a vastly extended lifespan, ensuring optimal performance for years to come."

Further, ResinDek Shelving System has been independently evaluated by IAPMO Uniform Evaluation Services, an internationally acclaimed body of independent structural engineers. IAPMO found the ResinDek Shelving System to be in compliance with Building Code (IBC) regulations and can be installed in Types I-V Building construction, where it is not a structural part of the building as noted in table 601 of the IBC. (IAPMO Uniform Evaluation Services United States ER number 467 and Canada ER number UEL 5027.) Further, the ResinDek Shelving System has been independently evaluated, tested, approved, and received Seizmic's S-Mark through SMHE Inc., for its rated load capacity.

The lumber supports are manufactured in accordance with Southern Pine Inspection Bureau Standards. Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products furnishes a #2 grade stamped Southern Yellow Pine lumber support. The supports may have custom machining to accommodate unique site requirements, including notches to accommodate the height of a step beam and the horizontal shelving members.

The lumber supports have been tested extensively for this application. Load carrying capacity varies by length of support, but they have been proven to support up to 800 lbs each when the length is 48" or less. The ends of lumber supports can be screwed down to rack or shelving beams at their ends.

For more information, visit Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products at https://www.resindek.com/product-detail/resindek-shelving-system.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today.

