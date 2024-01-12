Assessing the Sustainability of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's Dividends

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-01-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc Do?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management company. Its objective is to seek capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. The company invests in sectors such as Information Technology; Health Care; Financials; Communication Services; Industrials; Utilities; Energy; Real Estate and others.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's Dividend History

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 19.96% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 17.58%. This suggests an expectation of decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -2.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.30% per year. And over the past decade, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -8.90%.

Based on Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc stock as of today is approximately 14.42%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.34, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's profitability 3 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Considering Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc's recent dividend announcement, investors should closely monitor the company's dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics to make informed decisions. While the high dividend yield may seem attractive, the sustainability of these payments is uncertain given the negative growth rates and low profitability and growth ranks. Value investors should weigh these factors and consider the company's long-term potential before making investment decisions. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with dividend-paying stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

