U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,677.50
    +9.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,153.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,639.75
    +58.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.50
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.24
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7860
    +0.2360 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,027.00
    +131.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.65
    -44.23 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Cornish Lithium Extends Exploration Option for a Further 12 Months

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cornish Metals Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has received notice from Cornish Lithium Ltd (“CLL”) whereby CLL has elected to extend its option to explore the Company’s mineral rights in Cornwall, UK, for minerals-in-brine for a further 12 months.

Under the Exploration and Option Deed (the “Deed”) entered into by the Company and CLL in January 2017, CLL has chosen to extend the Deed for an additional 12-month period in consideration for the issuance to the Company of shares in the capital of CLL equal to US$100,000 based on CLL’s last share issue price. Upon receipt of the shares, the Company will own 6,713,940 shares of CL.

Background

  • Cornish Metals granted CLL an option to explore for minerals in brine and geothermal waters on Cornish Metals’ mineral rights in Cornwall, UK, in January 2017 (see news release here).

  • The Company will have a 25% free carried interest in CLL’s first project on the Company’s mineral rights which has a Bankable Feasibility Study completed on it. Following the Bankable Feasibility Study, the Company will be required to contribute its share of development costs or its interest will be diluted.

  • The Company will have a 10% free carried interest in each subsequent project developed by CLL on the Company’s mineral rights which has a Bankable Feasibility Study completed on it. Following the Bankable Feasibility Study, the Company will be required to contribute its share of development costs or its interest will be diluted.

  • The Company will have a 2% Gross Revenue Royalty payable from any production by CLL of minerals from brines from the Company’s mineral rights and a 2% Gross Revenue Royalty payable from any geothermal energy produced by CLL and sold to the National Grid or other system from its mineral rights.

  • On each anniversary of the date of the Deed for the initial five year period, CLL had the option to extend the Deed for a further 12-month period in consideration of the issuance of US$50,000 in shares in the capital of CLL to the Company.

  • Commencing January 2022 up to and including January 2026, in the event CLL elects to extend the Deed for a subsequent 12-month period, the annual payments to the Company will be US$100,000 in shares in the capital of CLL.

  • CLL can continue to renew the Deed after January 2026 but with a rising option fee.

Richard Williams, CEO, stated “We welcome Cornish Lithium’s decision to continue to explore our Mineral Rights for lithium in brine, a decision that reaffirms the exploration potential for lithium in a variety of geological environments in Cornwall. We look forward to working with CLL over the coming years to progress the development of the UK’s first lithium in brine project.”

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals owns a 100% interest in the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper - tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, acquired in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The Company recently published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty (see news release dated June 9, 2021), as summarised in the table below. The “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” report, dated June 9, 2021, authored by Mr. Nicholas Szebor (CGeol (London), EuroGeol, FGS) of AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd, can be accessed on the Company’s website.

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Classification

Mass
(‘000 tonnes)

Grade

Contained Tin /
Tin Equivalent
(‘000 tonnes)

Increase in contained
Tin / Tin equivalent
from 2016 MRE

Lower
Mine

Indicated

2,084

1.59% Sn

33

10.2%

Inferred

1,937

1.67% Sn

32

129.8%

Upper
Mine

Indicated

277

1.01% SnEq

3

9.5%

Inferred

493

0.93% SnEq

5

8.0%


The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

About Cornish Lithium

Cornish Lithium is a highly innovative mineral exploration and development company focused on the environmentally sustainable extraction of lithium from geothermal waters and hard rock in the historic mining district of Cornwall. The Company has secured agreements with the owners of mineral rights over a large area of the County and is using modern technology to re-evaluate the region for its potential to produce lithium and other vital technology metals in a low carbon and low impact manner. A secure domestic supply of such metals is considered vital to the industrial strategy of the UK as it moves towards Net Zero 2050 and the production of electric vehicles.

For more information about Cornish Lithium, visit www.cornishlithium.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com In the UK: SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) +44 203 470 0470 Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) +44 207 907 8500 Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheweigh.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • Tesla EV-Battery Partner Saw Insiders Buy Up Stock

    Piedmont Lithium stock ended 2021 off its highs but with a gain of 98%. Two insiders bought up shares as the year was coming to a close.

  • Coca-Cola Just Got Sweeter. The Stock Looks Like a Buy.

    Coca-Cola has had a rip-roaring start to 2021. Prevailing trends make it likely that the soft-drink giant will continue its gains.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.